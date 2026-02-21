A University of Ibadan student, Wasiu Ajibola, celebrated graduating with a first-class degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering

A student of the University of Ibadan, UI, has taken to social media to celebrate after finally receiving his academic results, confirming his excellent grade.

The man, identified as Wasiu Ajibola, said he graduated with a first-class degree.

A UI student, Wasiu Ajibola, celebrates celebrating with first class degree

He took to his X page and shared photos of himself in excitement while announcing the milestone achievement.

UI graduate bags first class in engineering

According to his post, the release of his results was delayed, but when they were eventually published, he discovered he had earned a first-class honours degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

“Alhamdulillah. UI finally released my results. First Class Honours, Electrical & Electronic Engineering, University of Ibadan,” he wrote.

A UI graduate celebrates after his delayed result was released.

Expressing optimism about the future, he also revealed that he is seeking a high-impact National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) placement. He also added that he is opened to various opportunities to start his next phase of his career.

In his words:

"Now seeking a high-impact NYSC placement in Power, Energy, Automation, or Oil & Gas.

Open to opportunities."

See his X post below:

His post quickly attracted congratulatory messages from friends and social media users. At the time of filing this report, the X post gathered over 1,000 likes, 122 comments, and 177 retweets.

UNILAG graduate with first-class shares hardship

In a related story, a Nigerian graduate inspired many after sharing his journey from financial struggles to academic excellence at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The graduate, known as Kuye Damilola, recalled how he struggled and overcame severe monetary issues to earn his first-class degree. He had a degree in Computer Engineering and was also awarded the Best Male Graduating Student in his department.

According to him, after entering university, he began to face significant financial challenges that sadly lasted throughout his university years. To survive the harsh reality, he had to work as a private tutor and play piano at events in exchange for money.

He said:

"I struggled financially and took on private tutoring and piano gigs outside school to keep up, working with the skill I had at the time.".

He also revealed that he never secured a hostel inside the campus throughout his academics, but he often squatted with friends and slept on floors, chairs, and concrete surfaces.

Then, he decided to reinvent himself by saving up to purchase a portable laptop that made him go into the tech space. In 2022, he began pursuing software engineering seriously and applied to numerous tech companies. Despite attending several interviews, he said he was constantly getting rejected.

UI first class graduate reintroduce herself

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that a University of Ibadan graduate celebrated earning a first-class degree in Early Childhood Education with a Chemistry minor.

She shared her achievement, later revealing her final year project topic focused on child pampering in Ibadan schools.

Her social media post drew congratulatory messages online, with many praising her academic excellence.

