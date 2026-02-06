Verydarkman and his friend, Seun Kuti, were sighted at Fela Kuti’s grave, where they paid homage to the late singer

The visit came after both men clashed with Wizkid and his fans, accusing them of disrespecting Fela

Pictures showing what they did at the legendary singer’s graveside sparked reactions from social media users

Fans of Nigerian singer Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun, were outraged after coming across pictures of Seun Kuti and his friend, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman.

A few weeks earlier, Seun Kuti and Verydarkman had clashed with Wizkid, exchanging words over what they described as disrespect to Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti’s late father.

The feud drew widespread attention, with several celebrities weighing in as the trio dragged one another online.

In pictures making the rounds on social media, Verydarkman and Seun Kuti were seen at the graveside of the late Afrobeat legend.

In one of the images, Seun Kuti was seen pouring libation on the ground while he and Verydarkman knelt beside Fela’s grave.

VDM, Seun Kuti pay homage to Fela

In another picture, the duo appeared shirtless and on their knees as goats and rams brought for the ritual were held by some men near the grave.

Another image showed them still shirtless, with their hands raised in a gesture associated with the late singer’s iconic style.

Fans react to Seun Kuti and VDM’s pictures

Reacting to the photos, Wizkid’s fans expressed outrage, with some praying for the singer’s protection and insisting that nothing must happen to their favourite.

Others claimed that Verydarkman’s earlier attack on Wizkid now appeared planned, arguing that the resurfaced pictures supported their suspicion.

Some fans questioned whether Fela should be worshipped or have libation poured at his grave, while others mocked the duo, suggesting that Verydarkman would eventually reveal the real reason behind their public clash with Wizkid.

Fans drag VDM and Seun Kuti

Fans of Wizkid expressed disappointment in what VDM and Seun Kuti were doing at Fela's grave. They gave the two of them a piece of their minds. Here are comments below:

@the_sussybae wrote:

"Sacrifice as per what , the gods ?"

@shoes_by_demokraft reacted:

"VDM go still tell us all the secrets when time reach."

@afropianokl shared:

"Don’t get it twisted, Fela is an Icon not a god."

@casted_smart_sojar stated:

"Although I no support anyone ooo but shey una wan turn Fela to ogun or sango niiii ?"

@abiola_baba wrote:

"VDM since u attack Wizkid i knew it was well planned. But tell them Wizkid is untouchable."

