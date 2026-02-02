Social media personality James Brown recently attended a church deliverance, surprising many online

He spoke about the unseen challenges of fame, describing it as more than just a physical experience

Brown further noted that he feels it’s the right time to focus on his spiritual journey and personal growth

Popular social media personality James Brown, whose real name is James Chukwueze Obialor has sparked reactions online after videos emerged showing him attending a church service for deliverance, reportedly marking a decision to repent from his past lifestyle.

In the viral clips, Brown was seen actively participating in church activities, prompting mixed reactions from social media users.

While some expressed surprise and criticism, others offered cautious support for his spiritual turn.

Speaking about his decision, Brown shared, “Since I resumed this year, my spirit has been speaking loudly through my dreams. And it reminded me of something very real: being known, being visible, being famous is not just physical, it is spiritual. The whole world sees you. Lovers see you. Enemies see you. Your image travels places you don’t even know. You don’t know where your pictures have been taken to or used for.”

He added, “This is the time. This is the right time to return fully to church, to cover myself spiritually.”

Watch his video here.

Legit.ng earlier reported that crossdresser put himself up for drag following a recent video he shared from a gym session.

James Brown, while announcing he was back in the gym, showed off a clip from his workout session.

However, his unusual outfit to the gym turned heads as the crossdresser was spotted in heels while also showing off his backside.

A voice could be heard in the background, encouraging the crossdresser to continue with his session.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that James Brown was caught up in a drama with his senior colleague, Idris Okunneye, aka Bobrisky, for shading him in a viral clip.

James Brown trends online

Brown’s public spiritual awakening has stirred conversations online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

King Eze said:

"So u no see the type of garments wey guys wear??? Anyways ba the pastor I blame."

Rahmatu H Omale said:

"Abeg them the share the mineral, I want collect my own put am for fridge, make I use rice take down am sharp."

Yousuo Tarinabo said:

'My question now is na which side he go sit man or woman side because I no go one believe say cele go allow gbonla go woman side."

Nyong Lawrence said:

"James, James,James,how many time have I called you?why you wear woman gown do deliverance ehhh E never serious If e serious na one you go wear man gown and that cap no go Dey your head rara.."

What James Brown said about Bobrisky's release

Legit.ng previously reported that James Brown was excited about Bobrisky's release from prison.

Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC.

James Brown shared a video and wore male clothes to dance joyfully. He played Fuji music from Adewale Ayuba and called Bobrisky his aunty in the recording.

