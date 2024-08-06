James Brown has rolled out the drums in celebration of his former bestie, Bobrisky, who just regained his freedom

Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation

In the clip, he was dancing to Adewale Ayuba's song and said that his former aunty had come back from holiday

Controversial crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obiakor, better known as James Brown, has sparked reactions with the way he rolled out the drums in celebration of Bobrisky's return.

Legit.ng has reported that Bobrisky had regained his freedom after spending months in detention. He shared his prison experience in a viral video on Monday, August 5, 2024.

James Brown celebrates Bobrisky's return. Photo credit @wf_jamesbrown/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his social media, James Brown was dressed like a man as he played Adewale Ayuba's Fuji music at the lobby of a hotel. He was celebrating the return of Bobrisky.

James Brown gives Bobrisky new name

In the caption of his post, he called the ex-inmate his ex-aunty. According to him, his ex-aunty just returned from vacation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also noted that the heavens were also rejoicing.

Recall that James Brown made a post immediately after Bobrsiky regained his freedom. He celebrated and said that the cross dresser was planning to take revenge on some people.

See the post here :

Reactions trail James Brown's video

Netizens reacted to the clip made by James Brown about Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

@enocharles30:

"James pick a struggle na…your dressing dey confuse me."

@meetbigboy:

"After you and gold gossip her name."

@benolamide12:

"They need arrest who de style you."

@akosua_britas:

"Hurry."

@habeniherself:

"Ur mate dey use agbada werey."

@heisayo_art:

"James ooo."

@callmespezo:

"Ur bross or ur ex anty."

@dnachelo_anthony:

"Now wetin she be."

@mzz_maryann:

"It’s Giving, dance or go back to your ex.'

@iam_onomeh:

"This worm don come again this morning."

@glow_by_kikky:

"Who gave you deworming drugs."

James Brown visit Bobrisky in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that James Brown shared pictures from his visit to Kirikiri prison to pay a visit to his colleague Bobrisky.

The Princess of Africow, however, caused a stir with his outfit as he ditched his crossdresser's dress.

This comes as Bobrisky continued to serve his six-month prison sentence over abuse of the naira notes.

Source: Legit.ng