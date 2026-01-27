Peller lamented the pain of sitting in lectures for seven hours without seeing any financial return

Nigerian streamer and TikTok sensation, Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat, has withdrawn from Caleb University barely days after resuming academic activities.

His decision, captured in a viral voice note circulating online, has quickly become a hot topic among fans and critics who have followed his recent controversies.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the streamer had announced he would be studying law at the school.

However, just days after Peller revealed that he would not be returning to school anytime soon.

He insisted that he is mentally drained and uninterested in the traditional classroom structure.

In the widely shared recording, the young entertainer described his short-lived return to academia as frustrating.

According to him, spending several hours in a lecture hall without generating income felt like a waste of time.

He said:

“I will now sit inside class for like seven hours and be writing and looking? And play play not making anything? God forbid.”

Peller also gave a surprising reason for his abrupt departure. He claimed he felt out of place among older students and joked that he might need to “grow older” before attempting school again.

“When I entered the school I see that everybody is old, so me too I need to get old like 30 or 40 years before I go,” he said.

Concluding the voice note, Peller said he is overwhelmed and needs distance from the classroom environment.

He did not state whether he would formally withdraw or simply stop attending lectures.

Listen to the voice note below:

Reactions trail Peller's voice note

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@zoeymetax stated:

"Peller really out here speaking facts! Seven hours in class with zero cash? That’s a mood. Hope he finds a way to balance learning and earning before 40 "

@DaSTReet5

"If he believes he can exploit us to generate content and profit, thanks to Elon Musk's platform, then our pushback is already proving worthwhile and effective. If he wants, let him wait a hundred years to get a proper education; that's his choice and his life to waste."

@kori_babatorpe commented:

"Just get a private tutor, all u need is English lessons, your ability to express yourself will improve and thereby your confidence also"

@GeoTechEazy noted:

"For how much.. Even the likes of Lami Yama still dey go school.. May nigeria never happen to us"

Peller vows never to return to university again, citing extreme fatigue. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Peller WAEC result surfaces online

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller's WAEC result also surfaced online, showing that he passed most of his subjects, with Literature in English listed as cancelled.

The streamer further claimed that he would be paying millions in tuition fees, while those who mocked him were paying far less to attend school.

Fans of the content creator expressed excitement over the development, congratulating him and praising his determination to further his education.

