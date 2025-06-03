A prophet recently shared a vision concerning Nigerian crossdresser James Brown in a video circulating online

In the recording, the clergyman cautioned James Brown not to trust those close to him and advised him to be careful about where he eats

Fans quickly recalled the tragic fate of Abuja Mama a few months ago and offered prayers for James Brown’s safety

Fans of Nigerian crossdresser James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, have begun praying for his safety after a prophecy about him surfaced online.

In a post on his Instagram page, Prophet Abel Boma revealed that James Brown’s name came to his mind during a divine message from God.

The prophet said that James Brown, who was publicly called out a few months ago, should beware of people close to him, as not all of them have his best interests at heart.

He warned that some are allegedly planning to take his life, comparing it to the fate of a chicken.

Prophet Abel Boma urged James Brown not to waste time responding to critics, but to focus his energy on protecting himself from those near him. He advised that if James Brown turns to the Lord in prayer, the prophecy could be averted.

Prophet Abel Boma’s vision

Sharing his vision, Abel Boma said he saw James Brown lying lifeless on the street with no one coming to his aid. He revealed that some people are plotting to poison him.

The prophet warned James Brown to start cooking his own meals and avoid eating out. If he must eat outside, he should keep his distance from familiar places and bring his food back home to eat.

Abel Boma emphasised that by following these instructions, James Brown can escape the dangers plotted against him.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Abel Boma also prophesied about actress Mercy Johnson after a video of her slim figure went viral online.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to clergy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans to the clergy's video below:

@abelhodo said:

"For some reason he crossed my mind yesterday."

@ahmedronkey stated:

"I pray he hears."

@queenobinna3 commented:

"James James James, how many times did I call u. Hear d word of d lord, so it will not be too late."

@lcatherineg reacted:

"God forbid. May the good Lord continue to keep protecting us all in Jesus Mighty name Amen. Jesus Christ is coming soon get ready."

@zioncassandra wrote:

"Chaiii same thing, that happen to that, Abuja area mama, he should be careful oh, Bobrisky had to run for his life."

@officialeddybest1 stated:

"He is not a celebrity as long as I’m concern. Thank you, Lord, for your mercy."

