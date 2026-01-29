Jarvis shocked her ex, Peller, and thousands of viewers by announcing she is now dating an "anonymous man" who remains strictly out of the public eye

Showing a surprising level of maturity, Peller responded to the news with calm, asking only if the new man was taking good care of his former flame

This revelation comes just weeks after a December 2025 car accident, where a heartbroken Peller crashed his Mercedes-Benz following their messy split

Popular TikToker Jarvis has revealed that she has moved on from her former relationship with fellow content creator Peller and is now dating a new man who prefers to remain anonymous.

The disclosure came during a recent livestream that featured both Jarvis and Peller, months after their highly publicised breakup in December 2025.

During the live session, Jarvis casually broke the news while speaking directly to her ex-boyfriend.

Jarvis announces to Peller that she is dating a new man. Photos: @peller089/@realjadorita/IG.

With a calm tone, she told Peller that she was now seeing someone new, but made it clear that her new partner was not in the public eye.

“Barrister, do you know that I now have an anonymous man?” she asked, smiling.

Rather than showing anger or bitterness, Peller responded with composure. He admitted that the news did not come as a shock to him and even asked if the new man was taking good care of her.

“Hope the man dey take care of you. It’s good na. Everybody break up and move on,” he said.

Peller went further, adding that he also plans to enter another relationship when the time feels right.

"Me sef I go get one soon. But me I happy for you,” he concluded.

The response marked a sharp contrast to the emotional turmoil that followed their split last year.

Jarvis and Peller’s breakup in December 2025 was widely discussed online, especially after reports emerged that Peller had been involved in a car crash during the peak of his heartbreak.

Reactions trail Jarvis, Peller video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@its_magekboi stated:

"I think by now you people brain suppose don boost to know these two are very much together but only took their shii to private"

@Bryan52769542 commented:

"Bros nur be by say you nur fit speak English be the issue, try communicate well any language or slang you fit use, this guy nur fit even communicate watin be how’s your year ??"

@starboypeg stated:

"See as her face change as she hear woman voice! No worry na time go tell, we go see who go finally regret."

Peller says he is ready to move on. Photo: @peller089/IG.

