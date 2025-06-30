James Brown has finally reacted to the viral video where his colleague, Bobrisky, took a swipe at him over his trip to London

In his response, James Brown introduced his new titles and boldly declared that he has now replaced Bobrisky, he also dragged the crossdresser

Fans of the two crossdressers have since reacted to the video, sharing their thoughts on the exchange and the statements made by both parties

Popular crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, widely known as James Brown, has released a video reacting to his colleague, Idris Okunneye, aka Bobrisky, for shading him in a viral clip.

Bobrisky, during a live session, blasted James Brown, claiming that the crossdresser could not dare to step into London. He went further to mock him, saying, “If he does, a breeze will blow him straight into a dustbin.”

In his response, James Brown, who was recently cautioned by a clergyman, accused Bobrisky of lying about his location, insisting that he was not in London as claimed.

James questioned why Bobrisky only films videos from inside a room if he is truly in London. He argued that celebrities who visit London usually post photos or videos from popular landmarks to show they are genuinely there, but Bobrisky has shown nothing of the sort.

He went on to call Bobrisky “a small boy” and advised him to seek help if he needed it.

James Brown unveils his new name

Before dragging Bobrisky, James Brown, who reportedly faced financial struggles some months ago, revealed the new titles he wishes to be addressed by.

He introduced himself as “The New Aunty of Lagos, Queen of Africot, Duchess of London, and The One Who Went to London to Study.”

While shading Bobrisky, James Brown reminded him that he had once travelled to London for studies, questioning if Bobrisky had lost his memory.

Recall that the two crossdressers have not been on good terms for a while. Although they reconciled a few months ago, their feud has recently reignited.

How fans reacted to James Brown's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the crossdresser about his colleague. Here are comments about the video here:

@__vidajames reacted:

"So person no fit help me find una two beat rubbish commot una head."

@officialkeilah_chidera commented:

"Make una two enter ring go box am man to man abi woman to wannabe woMAN. Don’t stress us please, e say na Bowns family."

@sammylenscreativestudio wrote:

"Yeh,mogbe o,I am a citizen of a London. James why now?"

@queenofsmiles1010 shared:

"You are a citizen of a London, Abi na my ears de pain me. The day me self go enter London una go hear em for my hand."

@omojowo400 said:

"Citizen of London that don’t have house rent money in Naija."

James Brown reacts to Bobrisky's release

Legit.ng earlier reported that James Brown was excited that his colleague, Bobrisky, was released from prison.

Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC.

James Brown shared a video and wore male clothes to dance joyfully. He played Fuji music from Adewale Ayuba and called Bobrisky his aunty in the recording.

