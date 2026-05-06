Tonto Dikeh has shared how she made her first billion from a single deal that changed her life

The Nollywood actress recalled how she didn't misuse the access she had to a prominent figure who gave her the deal

Tonto Dikeh also used her experience to send a message to fans and followers against seeing access as an entitlement

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh, during one of her prayer sessions, shared faith-inspired advice on how poor behaviour could put an end to access to valuable relationships and opportunities.

According to Tonto, respect for boundaries and character sustains connections. She also warned that entitlement and misuse of access could destroy strong ties.

Tonto Dikeh sends strong message to fans and supporters against misusing access and opportunities. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

"Access is a privilege, not an entitlement," she said.

To buttress her points, Tonto, who was caught up in her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife Rosy Meurer's marital drama, shared her experience while growing up.

"I learned something early: the more I loved and respected you, the more careful I became around you. I kept my distance, not out of pride, but out of discipline. I didn’t want to misuse the privilege of access. For the longest time, I thought it made me strange, maybe even “too different” Or WEIRD," she said.

The mother of one disclosed that her behaviour, however, paid off years later when she landed an offer that changed her life.

"I landed a job that changed my life, my first billion from a single deal. The truth? I wasn’t the most qualified. So I had to ask why me?" Tonto wrote.

According to the actress, the individual, 'a very powerful figure in Africa' who gave her the deal told her he picked her because she didn't misuse the access she had to him."

Tonto Dikeh advises fans on the need to respect boundaries. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

"The contractor who happens to be a very powerful figure in Africa said something I’ll never forget: “T, I’ve known you for years. Out of everyone around me, you’re one of the very few I could call on at any time, but you never took advantage of that. You never crossed boundaries," she wrote in part.

Tonto Dikeh's video and post on how she made her first billion is below:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

luckiestfafa1 said:

"You are who you say you are Queen my God Continue to bless and guide you."

Nnata Onyinyechi Grace said:

"Waooooo God is your strength."

Davis Brown commented:

"I feel you...Its all about Gods Masterpiece in You..Glory to JesusThe same reason God physically hid himself from people. Love you n More Grace My G...."

Influencer warns Churchill about Tonto Dikeh

Legit.ng also reported that Àgbà John Doe, an influencer on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral rumour about the marriage of Tonto Dikeh's ex, Olakunle Churchill and actress Rosy Meurer.

In a post reacting to a viral report claiming Rosy had filed for divorce from Churchill, John Doe said the split was their private decision.

He warned Churchill against going back to his ex-wife, actress and evangelist, Tonto Dikeh, whom he referred to as his baby mama.

Source: Legit.ng