VeryDarkMan reacted after South African singer Tyla won the Best African Music Performance category at the 2026 Grammys, beating top Nigerian stars like Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid

Tyla won the category with her hit song 'Push 2 Start', making it her second consecutive win in the Best African Music Performance category

The social media influencer revealed that he wanted Davido to win the award to create balance among the Afrobeats Big 3, noting that Burna Boy and Wizkid have already won Grammys

Nigerian activist and social media personality Vincent Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has reacted to South African singer Tyla’s victory at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where she won the Best African Music Performance category.

The award ceremony, held on Sunday night, saw Tyla’s track Push 2 Start beat entries from Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, and Omah Lay, prompting VDM to share his thoughts on the outcome.

Tyla’s win marks her second time taking home the award, having previously won the inaugural edition in 2024 with her global hit Water.

Her back-to-back success has further solidified her position as one of Africa’s most recognised voices on the international stage, while Nigerian artists, despite their strong nominations, missed out once again in this category.

Shortly after the announcement, VDM released a video via his Instagram page, where he questioned the repeated triumph of Tyla and expressed his preference for Davido to have won.

He explained that his choice was based on the idea of balance among the “Afrobeats Big 3”, noting that Burna Boy and Wizkid already hold Grammy wins, and Davido’s victory would have completed the circle.

The Ratel President acknowledged the efforts of all Nigerian nominees, praising their contributions and the quality of their songs, but maintained that Davido’s win would have added excitement to the ongoing rivalry among their fan bases, the Outsiders, 30BG, and FCs.

According to him, the Nigerian entries were strong contenders, yet the award ultimately went to Tyla, leaving him disappointed that Davido missed the chance to join his peers in Grammy recognition.

@nosafk said:

"He is right. It would have been lovely for Davido to win to strike a balance between them. However, Tyla didn't steal that award. She worked hard for it. Sad to say, Davido didn't win, but Tyla didn't steal. That her song is a big hit."

@SilentNaijaMan commented:

"What's with all the glazing of Tyla? Her song wasn't even that sweet. Put we move. 30BG."

@Gist_media_05 wrote:

"Grammy is just overrated, make dem carry thier iron go front, no be even say na gold self, they will always use davido to promote thierself, if na me be davido I won't and will never get myself involved in them, coz thier wayoo no be here, tyla almost 48 awards in 3yrs, weytin she dey sing?? Na she sing pass?"

@Humbletunde reacted:

"Since thus werey don put mouth inside this while this I know you will carry bad luck give Davido. Those who were supposed to pray for Davido come dey swear, they come dey settle for 'nomination is also a win' bad luck gang."

@imio1 said:

"We too dey hype things for this country. Nor be hate and I know a lot of people will bash me for saying this I knew from day one that David can't use that song to win a Grammy. Winning a Grammy is not about singing a song that people over hype. Most especially Nigerians."

@daniels_osasu commented:

"Let's be honest…which of Davido song can match Tyla's in terms of global popularity? Tyla is more of an international act than any of them. In fact, I don't think Tyla should be in that category cuz she has outgrown it. I pray Davido wins next year."

