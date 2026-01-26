VeryDarkMan cried out over an action Premier League top club, Arsenal, reportedly took against him

The critic shared a short clip on his official Instagram page showing what the EPL club did to him

This came after the North London club lost to Manchester United, another English club supported by VDM, at Emirates Stadium

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has cried out after Premier League top club, Arsenal, blocked him on Instagram.

On the evening of Sunday, January 25, VeryDarkMan posted a short clip to show that he could no longer view Arsenal's official Instagram page, while he still had access to their rival Manchester United's official page.

Reacting, the critic queried the English club, asking what he had done wrong.

"You all won't believe this 😂😂 Arsenal admin just blocked me 😭😭😭😭 What is my offence…. United for life," he wrote in the caption.

While some Nigerians claimed Arsenal's action against VeryDarkMan stemmed from his recent online criticism of music star Wizkid, others linked it to his trolling of the football club after its 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

Recall that Arsenal lost an opportunity to move up the Premier League table after it failed to win three points during their encounter with the Red Devils at Emirates Stadium.

Reactions as Arsenal reportedly blocks VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from Nigerians as netizens shared diverse opinions:

Judecstephen said:

"Online blocks can sting, but they’re usually about boundaries, not personal worth. Focus on your own goals and energy, clubs and accounts come and go, but your growth and purpose can’t be blocked."

Zicoboy18 reacted:

"VDM laughed at them in Arsenal comment section, the admin vex & block him , VDM is big I swear, well me way no they follow Arsenal nko, Ruth come they post am as if na Arsenal they feed VDM, they are only scared of VDM laughing."

NaOgunsola said:

"Football isn’t about winning every game. Even the best teams stumble sometimes. Arsenal is building something special under Arteta. This setback won’t define the season. The players will respond. Trust the process. Glory days are coming."

irepbdg_ said:

"People engaging him, hyping him, or defending him are the ACTUAL problems. You're feeding the troll and wondering why the circus keeps coming to town. Wake up. VDM ain't activist. He's a professional attention seeker milking drama. Arsenal clocked it instantly. Why are some of y'all still blind?"

itz_taser said:

"Arsenal blocking VDM just made my day. They can smell fake person from afar, I wonder why Davido can’t see that."

