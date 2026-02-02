Oyemykke has reacted to the outcome of the 68th Grammy Awards, particularly Davido’s loss in the Best African Music category

He criticised Tyla’s victory in the category and mentioned other nominees he believed were more deserving of the award

The commentator went further to explain why Davido missed out on the award and blamed Nigerians for the result

Social media commentator Abisoye Olukoya Michael, better known as Oyemykke, has reacted to the list of winners at the 68th Grammy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The global event attracted top artists from around the world. Nigerian singer Davido, who was nominated in the Best African Music category, lost the award to South African star Tyla, a development that has continued to generate reactions online.

In a video shared online, Tyla’s name was repeatedly mentioned by Oyemykke as disappointment was expressed over her winning the award again.

It was stated that while Tyla may be a talented singer, last year was not considered her strongest, unlike Davido, who was said to have released some of his best music in 2025.

According to the commentator, the organisers of the awards allegedly did not want Davido to win the category intentionally.

Oyemykke names preferred winners for Grammy Award

While speaking on who should have won the category, Oyemykke stated that it would have been a good opportunity for Omah Lay to shine or, alternatively, Ayra Starr to take the award.

He added that Nigerian artistes who attended the ceremony should return to Lagos and blamed fans for the loss.

According to him, fans often undermine the efforts of other artistes by constantly measuring success using the number of Grammy awards won by a particular singer.

Reactions to Oyemykke's video about Grammy Award

Netizens reacted to the video made by Oyemykke about Davido losing the Grammy. Here are comments below:

@davidice7777 shared:

"U guys are missing it, the Grammy organizers, trying to downplay Nigerian music and rubbish it."

@official.__betty commented:

"When a whole essence that was a global hit lost , we tried to tell y’all something was off ,but una Dey mock us. Abeg congratulations to Tyla Una too carry the Grammy for head na why una Dey disappointed."

@miss_chidel shared:

"The didn’t give it to him because he didn’t merit it.. y’all should just understand this Abi una think say grammmy is all about sweet Fanta dialo Abi na shekpe?"

i_am_ejimma reacted:

"But the category is African music not Pop music. Will you consider Tyla's songs as African music? They just have their favorites they want to give the awards to."

@oo7_da_kulture stated:

"Sentiment,Davido with you was big only In African ,go check that tyla song and you will know she is bigger than David international. I pray David wins Grammy someday cause we all need the balance."

