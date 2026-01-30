Stanley Ontop has made an allegation against VeryDarkMan amid Angela Okorie’s arrest and detention in Abuja

In an online post, Ontop claimed that the activist had a hand in Okorie’s case and dared him to respond to the proof he shared

The post triggered reactions, with many dragging Stanley over his claims about the activist and sharing their opinions on what should be done next

Movie producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, has made an allegation against Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, over the arrest of his friend, Angela Okorie.

Ontop had earlier given an update on Okorie after visiting her at the Suleja Correctional Centre and appealed to Mercy Johnson to ensure the actress’s release.

Fans defend VDM after Stanley Ontop dragged him over Angela Okorie’s case, Photo credit@stanleyontop/@angelaokorie/@verydarkblackman

In his post, Ontop claimed that Verydarkman had a hand in Okorie’s arrest. He stated that the activist should swear that he was not involved, accusing him of orchestrating the actress’s arrest.

Ontop further claimed that the Ratel President was present at the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (NCCC) when he went to check on Okorie.

Stanley Ontop makes further allegations against Verydarkman

In the same post, Ontop alleged that it was the NCCC that arraigned Angela Okorie in court and claimed that the activist was also present at the time.

Fans speaks about VDM over nee allegation against him. Photo credit@verydarkman

He added that Verydarkman had been pleading with Mercy Johnson to forgive Okorie.

Stanley Ontop warns Mercy Johnson

Speaking further, the movie producer alleged that Verydarkman was the one handling the case and claimed that the activist had betrayed his friend.

He also warned Mercy Johnson to be careful about what she shared with Verydarkman, alleging that the activist could “sell her out” in the future.

Stanley Ontop concluded his post by declaring his love for both Mercy Johnson and Angela Okorie.

Here is Stanley Ontop's Insatgram post below:

Fans replies Stanley Ontop over allegation

Reacting, fans of Ratel President kicked against Ontop's claim, they noted that he is always speaking ill about the activist as they dragged him. They defended VDM over the allegation. Here are comments below:

@ebu_best22 commented:

"VDM name everywhere, omo una no get any other content again for dat una country..VDM morning afternoon and night."

@nazzy_banty shared:

"Na this narrative una decide for una Whatsapp group say una go push be this, e no pass two days una bring another narrative come out."

@onyeoma_david_2 reacted:

"Once your level no get where e reach , you to accuse who pass you."

@ruudboy501 stated:

"Bring proof... Na evidence we dey believe not them say."

@charity9667 wrote:

"Chai VDM has suffered due to your constant criticism of a man who came to your rescue during your arrest."

Stanley Ontop alleges VDM, Dkokopee parted ways

Legit.ng had reported that Stanley Ontop made an allegation against his arch-enemy, Martins Vincent Otse, VDM and his bestie, Dkokopee.

In his Instagram post, he claimed that the two are no more in talking terms while stating reason for the rift.

Fans of the activist defended him and warned the movie producer.

