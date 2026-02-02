The Nigerian music industry suffered a major setback at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in the US

Davido, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr lost the Best African Music Performance award to South African music star Tyla

Reacting to the DMW label's loss, his bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, alleged a move to break the singer

Socialite and upcoming singer Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has reacted to his friend and Afrobeats star David Adeleke, Davido's loss at the 2026 Grammy Awards, which went down on the night of Sunday, February 1.

The high expectations of many Nigerians, including Cubana Chiefpriest, were cut short as South African superstar Tyla won the Best African Music Performance award. She defeated Nigerian big wigs Burna Boy, Davido, and Ayra Starr to win the category.

She clinched the prize with her song “Push 2 Start”, ahead of Burna Boy’s “Love”, Davido’s “With You” featuring Omah Lay, Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s “Gimme Dat”, as well as Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin’s “Hope & Love”.

This is the second time Tyla has won the category since its introduction in 2024, when she first clinched the award with “Water”, making her the inaugural recipient.

Davido's bestie Cubana Chiefpriest reacts

Sharing pictures of himself and Davido, the socialite and upcoming singer made a bold allegation about moves to 'break the singer' to accept ungodly offers.

He also encouraged Davido to drop another song.

"Oyibo Dey Do Everything Possible To Break A Strong Man So He Can Do Their Demonic Sht With Them But He Will Never Do It. Heads Up Brother, Open The Bag & Drop Another Hot One For Us. E No Dey Finish, Gbedu🎼 Na Water," he wrote.

Some netizens also accused the Grammys of using Davido for marketing.

The screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's reaction is below:

Recall that the DMW label boss performed at Grammy House ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Comments as Davido, others lose 2026 Grammys

shu_ga.berry commented:

"He has fans that loves him, he makes good music. So to hell with Grammy."

djloyce_ said:

"Would you have said this if David had won the award? He is gonna win someday !! No be only Davido dey that category! Why other people no reason like you? …. Yall stop playing the game! You make the Grammys feel too important!!! Move on and do your thing! If it comes fine… if it doesn’t come fine too!! OBO is a legend already! Don’t tie his hard work around Grammys!!! Celebrate yours."

realboi_ commented:

"@davido still our champ ,, Grammy is an award organize by some group of people! And they decide who they want to give it to! Baba you Dey sell out shows normally, that is worth more than any trophy."

kobazzie said:

"I will always say this @davido doesn’t need @grammys to show he is the greatest. He is the best artist in Africa."

bonaventure_lighting said:

"I know davido will be snubbed, don't forget what drake said, when your song is being echoed word for word you already winning, Tyla is an industry plant, they used Davido to promote Grammy in Africa they snub him x2 They are formulating non Afrobeat artiste to win African award."

wagzdesigns commented:

"Those guys likes attention and that’s why they keep using our big names to trend. Immediately Davido stop giving them the attention, you see they’ll try getting it by giving him the award."

Tinubu pays tribute to Fela over Grammy honour

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu paid tribute to Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti following his historic recognition by the Recording Academy.

The president’s message came after Fela was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African to receive the prestigious honour.

The award was presented at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, nearly three decades after the music icon’s death in 1997.

