A Nigerian man has dished out advice to popular Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke, regarding the Grammy Awards

Davido's "With You" featuring Omah Lay was among the songs nominated in the Best African Music Performance category at the 2026 Grammy Awards

However, he lost the award to Tyla, a South African singer and songwriter born on January 30, 2002, in Johannesburg who's known for blending pop and amapiano sounds

A Nigerian music enthusiast offered words of encouragement to Grammy-nominated singer Davido after he failed to secure the Best African Music Performance award at the prestigious music ceremony.

He made a suggestion on X about Davido should consider, that could lead to future success and his first Grammy win.

Man advises Davido to collaborate with Kendrick Lamar. Photo credit: Cultura Creative, Vinnie Zuffante/ Getty Images, Davido. Depicted man on native cap has no relationship with story.

Source: Getty Images

Man tells Davido how to win Grammy

The Nigerian singer's song "With You", featuring Omah Lay, was among the nominees in the Best African Music Performance category.

However, the award went to South African singer Tyla, who's known for her unique blend of pop and amapiano sounds.

Tyla, born on January 30, 2002, in Johannesburg, has gained international recognition for her distinctive style of music.

Reacting to Davido's loss, the man identified as @trendset36 on X, stated that a collaboration with a high-profile artist like Kendrick Lamar could be a strategic move to elevate Davido's global profile and increase his chances of winning a Grammy in the future.

He advised the singer to consider having a song with American rapper Kendrick Lamar, to boost his chances of winning.

Man reacts after Davido lost Grammy award to Tyla. Photo credit: Davido.

Source: UGC

Reactions as Davido loses Grammy Awards

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Playboy said:

"Lamar go charge him 5milli $ for a 30 verse."

Young Jiggy said:

'"Guyy if too say Davido na dat guy I for agree but everybody knows dat Davido and ft foreign artist dey always flop."

Lorgoy said:

"Wrong strategy bro."

OMO OBA BADAGRY said:

"So Grammy pass garish ahbi se wizkid una pepsi wey collect video award for song wey no b him own, lol so wizkid na TG mori ahbi."

King_Dee reacted:

"Until Grammy pay wizkid for attendance he will not attend."

Allen Ameri said:

"But wait o. which of the Grammy award Davido Come win wey I been dey see Dey fly round yesterday na."

Daniffs1 said:

"I see lost people don't even understand how the voting goes uts not by fans voting not by how many streams u have it group of music academics that listing to ur music and wen dey feel it's OK by them you win yo grammy I see many people don't understand howvits works tyla won not because she had the biggest stream I know people will still argue go and verify thanks."

@GŔÄĆE ĽÏFË said:

"Bro I think I'm the only one I'm happy now like osakpolo disappointed."

House of MAAD added:

"We are bigger than the Grammys. Who needs grammys, they keep giving someone else because they know that once they give Davido they will be irrelevant to Nigerians, it’s business strategy, WE ARE BIGGER THAN THE GRAMMYS."

See the post below:

South African man drags Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido’s participation in the US election ruffled some feathers on social media.

Just recently, a South African man dragged Davido and other Nigerians who vote in every other country but their own.

Source: Legit.ng