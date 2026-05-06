Veteran Nollywood actor Roy De Nani recently opened up about the heartbreaking tragedy of losing his son and daughter due to severe financial difficulties and lack of funds

The legendary movie star revealed the deep pain he experienced when his Nollywood colleagues completely abandoned him and failed to offer any form of support during his darkest moments

Despite facing such profound emotional loss and extreme hardship, the talented scriptwriter confirmed that he remains passionate about filmmaking and actively seeks new opportunities to rebuild his life

Veteran Nollywood actor Roy De Nani has spoken about the heartbreaking losses that shaped his life, explaining how poverty and lack of support from colleagues left him helpless during his darkest times.

He revealed the painful story during a recent appearance on the Where Is The Lie podcast, where he recounted losing close family members, including his own children.

Roy De Nani shares emotional story of losing his children due to lack of money for medical treatment. Photo: pulse

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor explained that one of the most devastating moments was when his son and daughter needed urgent blood transfusions, but he could not afford the cost.

He revealed that both his children were sickle cell carriers, and they passed away because there was no money to save them.

“I lost my son and daughter because we needed blood transfusions, they were SS, so they could continue but there was no money to buy it and they died.”

Roy De Nani went further to share that he also lost a brother from the same father, and despite his long years in Nollywood, no colleague came to support or even mourn with him.

“I had a brother of the same father; I lost him and no single actor showed up.”

When asked if anyone in the movie industry reached out during those painful times, he responded bluntly that no one cared.

“No way; they never came. They were not touched.”

Despite the emotional and financial struggles, the veteran actor explained that he remains committed to filmmaking and continues to act and write scripts.

“I still act. I still write scripts too.”

He added that he is not comfortable begging for money but simply wants an opportunity to rebuild his life and career.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail actor Roy De Nani's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many expressed sympathy, while others shared mixed views about support in the industry.

@horlacuwait:

“Them no Dey help their self for that industry”

@rotundainsights:

“That’s truly heartbreaking. No parent should ever have to go through that kind of loss, especially under financial hardship and neglect.”

@Calechy0:

“Chai so pathetic but people aren't obligated to show up for you just cos you are in same industry. Just your day ones”

@f60161:

“Life is tough—everyone is going through something. I just pray our minds settle one day.”

@DannieForge:

“Another day to remind you that as a man, you are on your own.”

Veteran actor Kola Oyewo opens up on health struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Kunle Afod visited veteran actor Kola Oyewo ahead of his 80th birthday celebration.

During the visit, Kola Oyewo spoke about his health challenges, including an enlarged prostate and heart condition, while noting that he is gradually improving and can still take on limited acting roles.

The veteran also reflected on his academic journey and acting career, while Afod called on fans to support him financially for his healthcare needs.

Source: Legit.ng