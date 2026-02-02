Tyla made history as the first artist to win the Best African Music Performance category twice, following up her 2024 victory with her hit "Push 2 Start

Burna Boy’s "Love" and Davido’s star-studded collaboration "With You" featuring Omah Lay were bypassed by the Recording Academy voters

Tyla’s win has reignited a fierce debate over the Grammys' preference for pop-infused African sounds over the gritty, traditional Afrobeats

South African singer Tyla has clinched the Best African Music Performance award at the 2026 Grammy Awards, beating Nigerian music giants Burna Boy, Davido and Ayra Starr in the highly competitive category.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Tyla emerged victorious with her hit song Push 2 Start, edging out Burna Boy’s Love, Davido’s With You featuring Omah Lay, as well as Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s joint entry.

The announcement instantly set social media buzzing across Africa and beyond.

At just 24 years old, Tyla’s latest triumph marked her second consecutive win in the Best African Music Performance category.

She previously won the award in 2024 for her global smash Water, becoming the first artist to secure the title twice since the category was introduced.

The achievement further underlined her growing influence on the world stage and reinforced her reputation as one of Africa’s most successful young pop exports.

For many fans, her consistency at the Grammys signals a shifting landscape in how African music is being consumed globally.

While celebrations broke out among South African fans, the result reignited conversations among Nigerian music lovers online.

Many expressed disappointment that Nigeria’s biggest stars once again missed out on the award, despite dominating charts, tours and streaming platforms worldwide.

Comments across X, Instagram and Facebook reflected mixed emotions, with some praising Tyla’s artistry and others questioning the criteria used in judging African music at international award ceremonies.

Some observers argue that the category appears to favour crossover appeal, while others insist that African music is evolving and deserves to be judged on a broader spectrum.

Watch moment Tyla was announced as winner:

Reactions trail Tyla's Grammy award win

@minospeed007 noted:

"It was obvious that she would win. Push 2 Start was a massive hit with 440m Spotify streams. She won this exact Category in 2024 with "Water" another massive hit. Davido was closed, unfortunately that he couldn't win the Award. Nonetheless, he made magic with Omah Lay on "With You". Better luck for him next time."

@FowobiofLagos wrote:

"Davido deserved this one. Tyla’s win is impressive and her run has been incredible, but based on impact, longevity and contribution to African music on the global stage, this award should have gone to Davido. Recognition should balance momentum with legacy, and in this category, Davido edged it."

@AbasienoSam stated:

"She’s done s*cking the D of the Grammy’s judges.. Davido deserved that award..i see why Drake dgaf about no Grammy awards"

Tinubu pays tribute to Fela over Grammy honour

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu paid glowing tribute to Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti following his historic recognition by the Recording Academy of America.

The president’s message came on Sunday after Fela was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, becoming the first African to receive the prestigious honour.

The award was presented at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, nearly three decades after the music icon’s death in 1997.

