Davido attended the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, United States, with his wife, Chioma Adeleke

The couple’s matching black outfits to the prestigious music awards night, however, captured attention

Reacting, many Nigerians criticised their stylist, while others shared observations about Chioma

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have sparked a buzz on social media over their outfits to the 2026 Grammys.

Recall that the 68th Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1, with popular faces from the music world storming the event in style.

Davido, who was nominated for Best African Music Performance, was also present, attending the awards night with his wife, Chioma, his elder sister, Sharon Adeleke, and others.

While Davido rocked a black suit, which many criticised, Chioma, who also marked her debut at the prestigious event, was not left out as she wore a sheer dress, which many users disapproved of.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, reacted to his loss at the 2026 Grammys. The socialite made bold claims about the pressure on the music star, alleging the demonic act he refused to do, which led to his loss.

Below is a viral picture of Davido and Chioma at the 68th Grammy Awards:

A video showing the moment Davido and Chioma arrived at the Grammys is below:

Comments about Davido’s and Chioma’s outfits

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with fans and non-fans blaming the couple's stylists. Read the comments below:

thestudentconnectv said:

"Nice shots but chioma stylist should have done better."

ife_oluwa_posi said:

"Help me find that stylist!!! Make una leave the person for me abeg

olowoone said:

"Hope it's not same tailor or designer that made Davido's wedding suit that made this suit again, the details have some small small obvious errors like that wedding suit."

jeffryprettypretty said:

"Surgery chioma real face without filter don show, her stylist try very well."

big_mns commented:

"David we love u, but abeg, no day dress our wife like this yankee baddies, please classy and decent, no be only u marry am, we plenty wey day follow u wifey am."

pretty_gonny said:

"From her traditional marriage infact any big event chioma has her stylist is always messing her up , she herself no get eye ? The people around her no get eye ? Abi wetin she no see as Sharon dey dress ? Oh chim."

lov_endy commented:

"Chioma na wa o of all the dresses in Nigeria u pick this, wetin do the pple wen style u for ur wedding

