Seun Kuti and Wizkid were recently drawn into a messy online feud that prompted calls for intervention from colleagues within the music industry

The disagreement began after Seun Kuti called out Wizkid’s fans, accusing them of making disrespectful comments about his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti

As the exchange gained attention online, many observers took sides, with several Nigerians urging both camps to de-escalate the situation and show respect to the originator of Afrobeat

The year 2026 began on a controversial note for some figures in the entertainment industry. Several celebrities found themselves caught in heated disputes that spilled over from 2025.

As the clashes escalated, colleagues and public figures were drawn in to mediate conflicts they did not start.

In this article, Legit.ng presents the individuals who stepped in during the online feud between Seun Kuti and Wizkid.

1. Yeni Kuti intervenes in Seun, Wizkid’s feud

Yeni Kuti, the eldest daughter of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, was asked to share her views on the ongoing clash involving her younger brother Seun Kuti and singer Wizkid. She spoke during an appearance on Television Continental.

While addressing the issue, Yeni avoided taking sides. Wizkid was described as someone she loves and considers a friend. She recalled that the singer once worked as a backup performer at Felabration and noted that a long relationship existed between them. Yeni stated that Wizkid was expected to caution his fans over their role in escalating the situation.

She explained that she had tried to stay away from the controversy due to the level of insults being exchanged online. According to her, attacks directed at the Kuti family were not just insults against Fela and his relatives but against Nigerians as a whole.

Yeni noted that Fela had been dead for 27 years yet his name remained relevant. This, she said, showed the depth of his legacy. She added that legends were not fought abroad and cited Bob Marley as an example.

A question was raised about whether Jamaicans insult or fight Bob Marley. She advised those seeking confrontation to focus on the living and leave the dead alone.

2. Jaywon reacts to Wizkid and Seun’s feud

Singer Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, popularly known as Jaywon, also reacted to the feud between Wizkid and Seun Kuti.

He stated that younger artistes should be respectful toward the older generation. He added that streaming numbers should not be mistaken for true success.

According to him, music should not be reduced to statistics but valued for its power to inspire and connect with people.

Jaywon pointed out that the contributions of past artistes were often undermined by the younger generation. He reminded fans that legends such as Fela Kuti and Bob Marley remained relevant decades after their time because of impact and not numbers.

3. Verydarkman criticises Wizkid over disrespect to Fela

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, shared his views on the feud. He stated that it was wrong for Wizkid to show disrespect toward Fela Kuti.

According to him, Wizkid’s fans were responsible for starting the controversy. They were described as online warriors who would not show up when national issues required action. A message was also directed at Wizkid, where it was stated that the singer had drawn inspiration from Fela.

Verydarkman played some of Wizkid’s songs and highlighted where Fela had been sampled. He also mentioned that Wizkid had a tattoo of Fela, which was described as evidence of respect for the legend.

He further argued that winning a Grammy did not make Burna Boy, Davido or Wizkid better than other artistes. Sharing more, VDM noted that Wizkid’s Grammy wins were from collaborative works and not solo songs.

Following his comments, Wizkid’s fans threatened to unfollow him. And an ultimatum was given in response. Days later, one of his social media accounts was reported and taken down.

4. Daddy Freeze on Seun and Wizkid’s feud

Media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, also weighed in on the dispute during his Instagram live sessions.

He stated that Wizkid could not be placed on the same level as Fela because Fela’s influence went far beyond music. Fela was described as a fearless activist who used his platform to challenge authority and fight for civil rights.

Daddy Freeze said similar comparisons could only be made if Wizkid took steps to confront government oppression. He also warned against the continuation of the online attacks. According to him, such exchanges risked dragging Fela’s legacy into unnecessary controversy. It was added that Fela’s impact belonged to all Nigerians.

5. Portable throws jab amid feud

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, known as Portable, also reacted to the situation.

Instead of calling for peace, he declared that no artiste was bigger than him. He described himself as the biggest artiste and also referred to himself as the new Fela in a video.

6. Charly Boy reacts to Seun, Wizkid’s feud

Veteran singer Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, shared his thoughts on the controversy.

In posts shared on X and Instagram, he stated that the issue was not about who was greater. He also added it was about whose music touched the soul.

According to him, people should appreciate the impact of both Fela and Wizkid. However, it was noted that their purposes in music were different.

The 75-year-old musician highlighted unique traits of each of the singers and the different ways their work had influenced humanity.

7. Yomi Fabiyi appeals to Wizkid

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi also addressed the issue in a lengthy Instagram post.

Wizkid was advised to remain calm and avoid responding to the chaos surrounding the feud. He urged the singer not to remove Fela’s tattoo from his arm. Fela was praised for being a voice for the voiceless and for standing against corruption during his lifetime.

