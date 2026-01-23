Asake and Wizkid have officially released their collaborative EP titled Real EP Vol. 1, featuring four tracks

The release was coming just days after Seun Kuti publicly advised Asake to "be careful" of Wizkid, following a messy online feud

The duo announced the project with a promotional video and a caption in Yoruba, "Real EP Vol. 1 ti jade bayi

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has finally broken his silence after Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti advised him to “be careful of Wizkid.”

The tense advisory came just days after Seun Kuti and Grammy-winning superstar Wizkid were locked in a fiery online war that dominated Nigerian social media.

But instead of backing off, Asake appeared to double down on his partnership with Big Wiz.

Seun Kuti tells Asake to "be careful" of Wizkid, following a messy online feud. Photos: Asake/Wizkid/Seun Kuti.

The feud escalated when Seun Kuti described Wizkid FC as “the most ignorant fan base,” suggesting their parents had not achieved what his father, Fela Kuti, had accomplished.

Wizkid fired back sharply, calling Seun a “fool at forty,” a “hungry b*stard,” and a “frog who lives in the mud.”

The exchange became even more personal when Seun warned Wizkid to remove Fela’s tattoo from his hand or risk “never being successful again,” further fuelling the tension between both musicians.

With the dust still hanging in the air, Seun Kuti turned his attention to Asake, advising him to stay wary of Wizkid, especially after the YBNL star confirmed a collaborative project with Big Wiz.

Against that dramatic backdrop, Asake went ahead on January 23, 2026, to announce the release of his joint project with Wizkid titled Real EP Vol. 1.

The announcement was posted in a collaborative Instagram upload featuring both artists. A sleek promo video accompanied the caption:

“Real EP Vol. 1 ti jade bayi” — meaning “Real EP Vol. 1 is out now.”

This comes just a week after the duo dropped Jogodo, the lead single from the EP, on January 16, 2026.

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's advice to Asake

Asake posted a promotional video of his new EP with Wizkid. Photos: @mrmoney/IG.

Asake reunites with dad after fallout

Legit.ng reported a photo of Asake and his father, Fatai Odunsi, together after their public fallout.

The photo showed the duo in a calm setting, suggesting a relationship that has moved from conflict to understanding.

Earlier in 2025, Asake found himself at the centre of intense public scrutiny when his father accused him of abandonment while battling a stroke.

