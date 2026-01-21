Media personality Daddy Freeze has addressed ongoing comparisons between singer Wizkid and the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

Daddy Freeze stated that Fela's legacy extends beyond music, making direct comparisons with Wizkid impossible

His remarks sparked strong reactions online, with fans debating whether musical greatness should be judged by activism or artistic success

Media personality Daddy Freeze, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde, has weighed in on the ongoing debate comparing Nigerian singer Wizkid to the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Speaking during an Instagram live session on January 20, 2026, he said Wizkid cannot be placed on the same level as Fela because the legend’s influence went far beyond music.

Daddy Freeze explained that Fela was not only a musician but also a fearless activist and philanthropist who used his art to challenge authority and fight for civil rights.

He emphasised that Wizkid would need to take similar steps in confronting government oppression before earning such comparisons.

According to him, Fela’s life was defined by resistance and sacrifice.

He recalled how the Afrobeat icon was released from prison in 1995 only to prevent him from dying behind bars, noting that authorities feared public outrage if his death occurred while incarcerated.

He described Fela as a freedom fighter whose music could not be separated from his activism.

The media personality said Fela’s agitation and art worked hand-in-hand, raising people and inspiring movements.

Freeze warned that trying to detach Fela’s music from his personality and struggles was an attempt to distort history.

Freeze stated that the late legend’s place in history was built on more than melodies; it was built on battles for freedom.

“Until Wizkid is ready to stand up and stone the government, he shouldn’t compare himself to Fela. Did you know that Fela was released from prison just to prevent him from dying there?"

“They released him to go and die at his home because they knew his death would spark an uproar if he died in prison. That was 1995, I was a fresher in the university then."

“Fela was not a troublemaker; he was a freedom fighter. We are talking about music, but I cannot talk about Fela if I don’t talk about everything he stood for. His agitation and music went hand-in-glove. You can’t separate the two. The moment you're trying to separate the two, you're trying to rig the game. You cannot draw a rift between Fela's music and his personality. What he fought for, how many people he raised. Fela went to jail fighting for our rights”

Watch Daddy Freeze's video below:

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze’s comments

@lionhead_king said:

"Fela's only reason for music was to fight for the poor. He was too wealthy for the mud, but he chose it to be the voice of the oppressed. He didn't care about Grammys, money, or yash. I pity this generation of senseless bastards."

@Gab_kane said:

"Are we comparing Fela to Wizkid based on activism or based on music. Based on activism, the same people he fought are still in power till today, so what did he achieve. Music wise, nobody stands close to Wizkid in Nigeria and Africa."

@MrAkinbosola said:

"When it comes to using music as a weapon, nobody comes close to Fela. Let's be clear and there are many musicians who are technically and musically better than him. Both things can be true at the same time. Artistry and impact are not the same conversation."

@DamiTheOG_ said:

"This doesn't make sense, respectfully. I agree that Wizkid shouldn't claim to be greater than Fela, but he doesn't have to be a freedom fighter to be mentioned alongside him. Not everyone would do what Fela did, but they can achieve similar feats without throwing stones at government buildings. Sunny Ade didn't do that. Sina Peters didn't do that. Haruna Ishola didn't do that either. However, when we discuss legends, we mention them for their body of work and the impact they've made on the Nigerian music industry and culture."

@victoridealuse said:

"I will still stand on the fact that they are different generations. Tupac fought the government with his music and with his personality too. Does Kendrick Lamar do the same now? They are from different era biko. Besides Seun Kuti that started this whole needless beef unprovoked."

