Seun Kuti reportedly handed down a heavy ultimatum, claiming Wizkid’s success would dwindle unless he removes the iconic tattoo of the late Fela

Yomi Fabiyi urged Wizkid to resist the temptation to erase history, describing the singer’s tattoo as a badge of honour

The actor defended Wizkid’s global status, calling him a "living legend" and a "revolution" in the Nigerian music industry

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has appealed to Grammy-winning singer Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun to remain calm amid his ongoing public feud with Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti.

The clash, which has dominated online conversations for days, took a new turn after Seun Kuti allegedly declared that Wizkid would “never be successful again” unless he removed the tattoo of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti from his arm.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Fabiyi urged Wizkid not to bow to pressure or respond to the chaos surrounding the controversy.

Yomi Fabiyi urges Wizkid to resist the temptation to erase Fela's tattoo. Photos: Yomi Fabiyi/ Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

According to him, Wizkid’s tattoo of Fela is more than ink — it is a symbol of gratitude, cultural honour and continuity of the Afrobeat movement.

He stated:

“Dear Wizzy, Please don't be tempted to erase Fela's image you tattooed. Manage this storm very well, mate. You unarguably represent a revolution/history in Nigeria and Afrobeat music.”

Fabiyi described Fela as a powerful force who represented “a voice for the voiceless, the fight against corruption, sacrifices, and the democracy we now enjoy.”

He added that Wizkid has consistently shown respect for Fela’s memory by performing at Felabration events, publicly celebrating him, and even making him part of his body art.

Fabiyi continued by praising Wizkid’s influence both locally and globally, calling him a “living legend” and a “national asset.”

He added:

“For a global music legend like you to have tattooed him on your skin… we know your genuine opinion. Continue to celebrate Fela and walk the path of honour and peace. I can’t trade you both — Fela and you — for anything.”

He rounded off with prayers for Wizkid’s long life, prosperity, and continued impact.

Read the letter here:

Reactions trail Yomi Fabiyi's open letter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@omotoyosihallymat stated:

"First time I will agree with brother Yomi be dis God bless u sir"

@khydexbright__ commented:

"Keep moving higher with your impact of speech,,may almighty Allah makes you win all you do and all the better things you've been planning to be ,,and it shall be ,, Aameen"

igbayilola_oluwaseun stated:

"Nice one. No be auntie Seun asked him to draw the tattoo and no be her/him go tell him to erased it."

@everywomansecret noted:

"What is the tattoo even doing for him? Abeg make e erase them draw his children for there"

Seun Kuti had warned Wizkid against using the tattoo of his father, Fela. Photo: @wizkidayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Asake reacts to Seun Kuti's warning

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake has broken his silence after Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti advised him to “be careful of Wizkid.”

The tense advisory came just days after Seun Kuti and Grammy-winning superstar Wizkid were locked in a fiery online war that dominated Nigerian social media.

But instead of backing off, Asake appeared to double down on his partnership with Big Wiz.

Source: Legit.ng