Verydarkman has reacted to the ongoing feud between Seun Kuti and Wizkid as the two singers drag each other online

In his video, he spoke about how Wizkid has taken inspiration from Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and warned that the singer should not be compared to the legend

Fans were not happy with what Verydarkman said about Wizkid as they shared their views on his video

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has joined the conversation around Wizkid and Seun Kuti.

The two singers have been at loggerheads and have been dragging each other online, even as Yeni Kuti, Seun’s elder sister, tried to wade into the feud.

In a series of videos shared on his Instagram page, the activist gave his take on Wizkid and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

According to him, Wizkid should not disrespect Fela as he challenged fans of the Morayo crooner over their comments.

He added that Wizkid’s fans are just keypad warriors and claimed that when it comes to standing up for the nation, none of them would be seen.

VDM also stated that the “big three”, Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid are not more talented than past generations of singers. He argued that winning a Grammy does not necessarily make them better.

He further warned that people who only have data are different from those who actually fight for the country.

VDM speaks on Wizkid’s music

Sharing more, VDM claimed that some of Wizkid’s songs were sampled from Fela’s music. He played two of Wizkid’s songs and shared a clip of a Fela track he said inspired the singer.

VDM also spoke about Wizkid’s Grammy wins, noting that none of the awards were won for solo songs, but for collaborations with foreign artistes.

Here is VDM's video about Wizkid's video below:

Fans react to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans as seen below:

@flackinq commented:

"He stood for FC the way you’ll stand for Ratels I mean isn’t that what a leader will do ?

@precious_oni_ reacted:

"VDM I swear u for no just talk for this matter o, haba na You are just one sided with this your analysis. Seun dragged Wizkid for more than a week."

@flackinq shared:

"All this one wey una dey talk na trash , we all know wiz respect and honors fela , he definitely spoke out to anger and immediate deleted it but everyone wants to act like they’re perfect, issokay."

@official_barbiecue wrote:

"I love wiz same way I love VDM, if I see anybody way insult any of them I go defend them. But VDM no try the way he take talk thing’s about Wizkid."

