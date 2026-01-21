Portable sparked fresh online reactions after making a bold declaration about his status in Nigerian music amid the Wizkid and Seun Kuti feud

In a viral video, the controversial singer drew comparisons with Fela Kuti, dismissing claims of superiority by other artistes

His remarks have divided opinions on social media, with fans debating over his remarks

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again ignited discussion online with a bold declaration about his place in the music industry.

This came amid the ongoing feud between his senior colleagues, Wizkid and Seun Kuti.

Portable stirs reactions after weighing in on Wizkid, Seun Kuti feud.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the Zazoo Zeh crooner compared himself to Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

He insisted that no artist in Nigeria is bigger than him. Speaking with his usual bravado, Portable dismissed claims of superiority from other musicians.

“I’m the newborn Fela. If you say you’re bigger than Fela, then I’m bigger than you. Nobody blow reach me,” the singer said in the video.

Portable’s remarks come at a time when social media has been buzzing with heated exchanges involving Seun Kuti, Wizkid, and members of Wizkid FC over comparisons with Fela and the late icon’s legacy.

Although Portable did not mention any names directly, many fans believe his comments were a subtle jab linked to the ongoing debate.

Watch him speak below:

Recall that Portable was finally released following his arrest, which came after his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, reported him over their feud.

The pair had a public altercation that led to the singer being taken to the police station and later charged to court.

A video of the music star crying at the police station while being addressed by officers also surfaced online.

In another clip making the rounds, Portable was seen being welcomed by people in his neighbourhood.

He called one of them his boss as they gave him a new name, Innocence. They claimed the singer was lied against, which was why he was sent to prison.

Portable debuts new look, performs at show

In another video, Portable was spotted at an event vibing to music.

At some point, he collected the microphone from the artiste and started singing, drawing cheers from the crowd. The controversial singer also debuted a new look after cutting his hair, giving fans a throwback vibe.

Fans react to Portable’s new look

Fans of the music star were happy to see him again after his ordeal with the police. Many hailed him and said he would soon share details about his time in custody.

Portable throws subtle jab as Wizkid and Seun Kuti's feud escalates.

Some also predicted that the Zazu crooner would release a new track dissing his baby mama and narrating his experience with her.

Portable's video trends online

The comments further fueled online discussions, especially with Portable's release from prison.

@Omotoyobola

"Them don release this guy ooo Social media is in Wàhálà cos he’ll keep being in everyone’s faces."

@WaterDsg said:

"Normally Portable is bigger than Wizkid in some aspects, i think both of them being bigger is 50/50."

@zenmagafrica said:

"Different idiots disgracing the legacy of a giant.... Nigeria is a lost cause."

@KLASSIQTUNEZ said:

"Naso, let the disrespect start properly."

@DrayLord6582

"This one no get sense, how you want Big pass person wey don dash you money before werey."

@mally_Xf said:

"Portable will never learn sha is there anybody this guy cannot use to chase clout."

Portable's baby mama makes accusation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Honey Berry made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also claimed that the singer beats his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her.

The mother of one added that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with his child.

