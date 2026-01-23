Social media commentator Verydarkman issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Wizkid’s fanbase.

The challenge comes after the singer’s fan claimed a large portion of his followers were Wizkid fans

The outspoken socialite further noted that he wanted to test the integrity of the fanbase, triggering a wave of reactions online

Social media critic Verydarkman, popularly known as VDM, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Wizkid’s fanbase, Wizkid FC, challenging them to unfollow him on Instagram.

The directive came after a fan, thrynadee, claimed that a significant portion of VDM’s followers—about 70 per cent—are Wizkid FC members.

VDM reacts to unfollow threat from Wizkid's fans. Credit: @verydarkman, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

The fan wrote: “Hear me out, 70 per cent of Wizkid FC fuxks with VDM now. Let’s all go unfollow @theverydarkman @verydarkblackman. He’s a very sentimental person who doesn’t and never stood for the truth.”

In response, VDM turned the comment into a public challenge, stating that if the fanbase truly represents such a large part of his 2.8 million followers, their action should noticeably reduce his follower count within a day.

“We’re going to do a test today. 2.8 million follow me on Instagram. If Wizkid FC makes up 70%, that means they make up 1.6 million of my followers. Now I am giving you people a task, and your integrity depends on this task. I want you (Wizkid FC) to unfollow me. Before the end of today, I should have only 840K followers. Or else don’t ever open your mouth again to talk to me in this manner. Your integrity as a fan base depends on this,” he wrote.

VDM described the ultimatum as a test, insisting that the outcome would determine whether Wizkid FC should continue interacting with him online as they have been.

The drama unfolds amid the ongoing Fela Kuti saga, with fans and followers closely watching to see if Wizkid FC will take the challenge seriously or call VDM’s bluff.

For context, the saga began when Wizkid made controversial remarks about Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, sparking backlash and heated online debates.

In his caption, he wrote: "WIZKID FC you have until 12 noon…….the comment is wide open ALSO YOUR INTEGRITY AS A FANBASE DEPENDS ON THIS…..FELA IS god and ANCESTORS #RATELMOVEMENT."

See his post below:

Verydarkman's clip ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ritaedochie said:

"TRUTH H@TERS EVERYWHERE BUT IT'S JUST YOUR ATTENTION THEY WANT. NDIALA NDIALA EVERYWHERE 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

iamrayband said:

"I just love as Wizkid no send you 😂😂 I’m a big fan of your movement, but in this matter, your stand is very clear concerning Big Wiz."

truthbe423 said:

"In fact I’m going to my mom house in the morning so my mom and dad can follow you but come oh my mom that I know, will comment and want everyone to know she’s my mother 🤔no just my father will follow you 🙌🏾 papa Ratel 🤣."

the_real_tobe_official said:

"I sha no dey unfollow because I be Ratel till forever, it’s okay to not agree on all issues but we gather dey together😅❤️ Una dey deep things ooo🤣🤣🤣 Omo, it’s like na my life simple and sweet pass for this media ooo. Make I come dey make enemies for matter wey no concern my family🤣."

nosatheorator said:

"Unfortunately na only 5% of FCs know where unfollow button dey on IG, you know sey e no dey blue like follow 🤣🤣😆😆."

t_best_comedy said:

"Wait ooh but watin wizkid Dey even sing exactly 😂😂😂 without fella una no say wizkid no go enter music."

diamondpriceless said:

"Omg few minutes presido post this video. I went to the girl page check her comment section. Omg the girl page is a mess. Omg i too love Ratels ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

dora_smilez said:

"Who wizkid help,, I can never unfollow @verydarkblackman ❤️❤️🙌🙌,"

sariz__s said:

"@mrblordofficial remember our general cleaning coming up soon. Don't miss out. We love you too zero hate, but if you play again you'll learn in a hardest way 💯💯😂😂don't play🔥."

Source: Legit.ng