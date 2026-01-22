Yeni Kuti has reacted to the ongoing feud between her brother, Seun, and Wizkid and his fans

Seun Kuti had called out Wizkid’s fans, accusing them of disrespecting their legendary father

Wizkid later responded and dragged Seun in a series of tweets on X, as fans tried to settle the rift while others picked sides

Yeni Kuti, the elder sister of Nigerian singer Seun Kuti, has reacted to his feud with Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

The two music stars have been embroiled in a messy online feud, which started after Seun Kuti called out Wizkid’s fans for allegedly disrespecting his legendary father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Wizkid later joined the exchange and dragged Seun in a series of posts on X. He also responded to claims that he was referring to Fela, while Seun continued to react.

Speaking on Television Continental’s morning show, Your View, Yeni shared her thoughts on the fight.

According to her, she loves Wizkid and considers him a friend. She said he was once a backup singer at Felabration and that they have come a long way. Yeni added that she expected Wizkid to have cautioned his fans.

Yeni Kuti speaks more on Wizkid, Seun’s feud

In the interview, Yeni said she tried to stay away from the feud because of the kind of insults flying around online.

She explained that people who drag her family should realise they are not just insulting Fela and his family, but Nigerians as a whole.

According to her, Fela has been dead for 27 years, yet his name is still on people’s lips, which shows that he is truly a legend. She added that people do not fight legends abroad, using Bob Marley as an example.

Yeni asked if anyone has ever heard of Jamaicans fighting and insulting Bob Marley. She advised those who want to fight to direct their energy at the living and leave the dead alone.

Here is the Instagram video of Yeni Kuti speaking below:

How fans reacted to Yeni Kuti's video

Here are comments from fans about Yeni's video below:

@mojminaj reacted:

"Aunty yeni...call family meeting for seun, na him make dis nonsense happen...too foolish and loud of a son...infact am sure baba sef wld be in heaven looking at hpw his own son is acting foolish."

@anthoniasanusi shared:

"Bless your heart Yeni. Your colleagues were very saucy and disrespectful toward Wiz."

@knedved007 wrote:

"You can't compare maturity to anything at all... See the way she's talking, and the way Seun is always talking."

@doyn_solah commented:

"See the Tope doing like she didn’t hear with her swollen cheek. When you have an issue with someone, it willl always be obvious, you cannot hide it."

