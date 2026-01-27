Carter Efe has praised Davido for supporting his career and boosting his visibility during their record-breaking livestream

The skit maker also expressed disappointment over Wizkid’s attitude towards him, despite dedicating a hit song to the Essence hitmaker

His comments have sparked mixed reactions online as both fans and netizens weighed in on his words

Popular skit maker and streamer Carter Efe has publicly expressed gratitude to Afrobeats star Davido for his support.

Not stopping there, he called out Wizkid for not acknowledging his affection towards him. Carter Efe made the comments during a recent livestream where he reflected on a major turning point in his career.

According to him, Davido’s surprise appearance on his Twitch livestream last year gave him massive visibility and helped push his brand to a new level.

The livestream went on to break records as the highest-viewed Twitch stream in Africa at the time.

Speaking emotionally, Carter Efe described Davido as a genuine supporter who did not hesitate to show love, adding that the moment “changed the game” for him.

However, the comedian-turned-singer expressed disappointment in Wizkid, revealing that the singer never acknowledged him despite the track Machala being dedicated to him. Carter Efe said he found it painful that Wizkid did not respond to his gesture but still had time to engage with Seun Kuti online.

In his words: “Davido is a legend and a real supporter. He came to my livestream and changed the game for me, but Wizkid couldn’t even say ‘hi’ to me, even after I made a song for him that went number one, yet he had time to reply Seun Kuti. Wizkid no reply me wey drop number one song, Machala, na there him muzz me. Omo, Davido will live long.”

Watch him talk below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Carter Efe attacked socialite Tunde Perry after the latter claimed that the streamer would never have the chance to meet Afrobeats star Wizkid.

Tunde Perry took to social media to share his recent encounter with Wizkid, who is currently in Lagos.

During the post, he stated that he could confidently tell Carter Efe that meeting the singer was out of the question.

Reacting during a livestream, Carter Efe dismissed Tunde Perry’s comments as unnecessary and provocative.

He questioned the importance placed on being close to Wizkid, arguing that meeting any artist should not be seen as a measure of relevance or success.

He referenced his own experience with another music superstar, Davido, who appeared on his livestream.

Carter Efe explained that the interaction with Davido opened doors to new opportunities, deals, and financial support, noting that more people had been reaching out to him since then.

Netizens react as Carter Efe compares Wizkid. Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@PreciousFolake2 said:

"Seun needs a reply because he dragged us and it's normal popsy replied him Don't you make money from the song you dropped eh @carterefe__"

@Dannymasterp said:

"Carter Efe should learn to focus on his career and allow Wizkid to be, You've used Wizkid name to gain social media relevncy as a musician and dirty content creator, yet you continue shading Wizkid everytime, dragging him always in the name of trying to bring him to your life streaming. Wizkid is not the one that advised you to open Livestream. Wizkid is on his lane as a man running his own race so you gatz to focus on your own lane and allow him to be."

@streamlog1 said:

"But seriously there is nothing wrong in supporting both artist..rather than just choosing one fanbase."

@Behrani said:

"Na because you no be Yoruba , go check he only acknowledges Yoruba people , what about that ugly dwarrf with wide mouth he gave 20m , check well you'll understand."

@azucubanna said:

"Dis guy nor wan urs rest , E wan belike my Peller wey still dey chase Javis wey don leave am.. But for e case Wizkid nor send am."

GehGeh praises Davido for supporting Carter Efe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh criticised Wizkid for ignoring Carter Efe’s viral tribute song Machala released in 2023.

He compared this to Davido’s support, noting that the singer’s appearance on Carter Efe’s Twitch live stream helped to boost his career.

GehGeh praised Davido for supporting upcoming talents and stressed that helping others does not reduce one’s success.

