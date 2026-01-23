Nigerian singer Jaywon has called out young artists who believe they are doing better than their predecessors

The singer educated them on what true success in music is about, citing legends like Bob Marley and Fela as examples

Jaywon's post sparked heated reactions from netizens who questioned the impact of his own music on Nigerians

Nigerian singer Jaywon has spoken out on social media, criticising younger artists who believe that success in music is measured only by numbers.

In a post shared on Instagram amid the ongoing clash between Seun Kuti and Wizkid, the singer explained that many upcoming singers assume that high streaming figures, strong publicity campaigns and financial influence automatically make them superior.

Nigerian singer Jaywon mocks young artists who believe they are doing better than their predecessors. Photo credit: jaywonjuwonlo

Source: Instagram

He stated that music should not be reduced to statistics but should be valued for its ability to inspire, transform and connect with people on a deeper level.

Jaywon pointed out that the younger generation often undermines the contributions of those who came before them, forgetting that true artistry lies in impact rather than popularity charts.

He reminded them that legends such as Bob Marley and Fela Kuti remain relevant decades after their time, not because of numbers but because their songs continue to touch lives and shape thinking across generations.

“The problem with a lot of you youngins and small minds is thinking music is only about numbers.

You believe that because you’ve got streams, recognition, a strong PR machine, and money to throw around, that automatically makes you the best artist in the best artist in the world, Lol.

Music isn’t about numbers. It’s about impact, changing minds and touching souls. That’s why Legends like Bob Marley and Fela still matter. Their music is forever”

Jaywon cites Bob Marley and Fela as examples of success in music. Photo credit: jaywonjuwonlo

Source: Instagram

Jaywon mocks artists who think they are better

In the caption of his post, Jaywon mocked young artists who undermine their predecessors, saying he had officially accepted being labelled a hater and told them to cry in his comment section, adding that he enjoys it when they do.

His words reinforced the mocking tone of his message and showed his frustration with those who reduce music to competition.

"Them say I be hater and made it official!! I’m one!!!

Feel free to cry in my comment section you know I love it when y’all do that!!"

The singer, who rose to fame in the mid-2000s with hits that earned him recognition in Nigeria’s music industry, urged younger talents to focus less on competition and more on creating work that lasts.

He emphasised that streams and publicity may bring temporary recognition, but only songs with genuine impact will stand the test of time.

Check out Jaywon's post below:

Netizens react to Jaywon's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@alobakehinde said:

"With your own music, how many lives have you impacted? MR FACEBOOK LOVE."

@euphychinenye commented:

"No be only one hit wey you get? Everyday we making money this year."

@j3j3_o wrote:

"Wetin happen to your own music? Why ur own no ddy touch anywhere😂."

@01_playmaker reacted:

"Na, that 'we making money this year, this year' wey you sing dey touch and impact lives? Go and have a seat. Remove h8 from your hrt make you for blow like Champz."

@shidoiku217 said:

"One hit over 10 years talking to someone who God call to take over the game of Africa music lol gaywon."

@naijabloglegit commented:

"Ok we don hear so tell us which Impacts your own songs don give Nigerians? Your own music na once view every year every on the 1st of January."

Jaywon shares painful experience after church attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jaywon shared a painful experience after a bandit attack on a church in Eruku, Kwara State, on November 19, 2025.

He posted a court document revealing he was sued for ₦100 million on May 25, 2025, simply for raising awareness about insecurity using his platform. The lawsuit stemmed from his earlier public condemnation of growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Jaywon expressed heartbreak over the attack, noting Eruku's proximity to Egbe, a place he considers home, just a quarter-hour drive away.

