Nigerian fast-rising singer Asake made history on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart

His latest hit with Wizkid climbed the charts, adding to his record-breaking entries.

Fans of the former YBNL artist took to several social media platforms to celebrate him

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade aka Asake has made history by becoming the first artist to dominate the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart with multiple entries.

The “Mr Money” crooner now holds a record 60 entries on the chart, with his latest collaboration with Wizkid, Jogodo, peaking at number 4 this week.

Asake breaks records with his entries on Billboard Afrobeats.

The milestone was announced by popular music platform Chart Data on Elon Musk’s X, sparking celebrations among fans across social media.

Meanwhile, South African singer Tyla continued her reign on the chart as her hit song Channel retained the number 1 spot. Tyla, who was named the top Afrobeats artist for 2025, previously set a record with her song Water, which spent an impressive 55 weeks at number one.

In other news, Nigerian superstar Burna Boy reached a new milestone on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. His feature on Gunna’s track WGFT climbed to number 16 following a remix with Chris Brown.

Burna Boy also made history as the first African artist to debut a song on the Hot 100 in five consecutive years, from 2021 to 2025.

In a previous report, Asake, broke his silence after Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti advised him to “be careful of Wizkid.”

The tense advisory came just days after Seun Kuti and Grammy-winning superstar Wizkid were locked in a fiery online war that dominated Nigerian social media.

But instead of backing off, Asake appeared to double down on his partnership with Big Wiz.

The feud escalated when Seun Kuti described Wizkid FC as “the most ignorant fan base,” suggesting their parents had not achieved what his father, Fela Kuti, had accomplished.

Wizkid fired back sharply, calling Seun a “fool at forty,” a “hungry b*stard,” and a “frog who lives in the mud.”

The exchange became even more personal when Seun warned Wizkid to remove Fela’s tattoo from his hand or risk “never being successful again,” further fuelling the tension between both musicians.

With the dust still hanging in the air, Seun Kuti turned his attention to Asake, advising him to stay wary of Wizkid, especially after the YBNL star confirmed a collaborative project with Big Wiz.

Against that dramatic backdrop, Asake went ahead on January 23, 2026, to announce the release of his joint project with Wizkid titled Real EP Vol. 1.

The announcement was posted in a collaborative Instagram upload featuring both artists. A sleek promo video accompanied the caption:

“Real EP Vol. 1 ti jade bayi” — meaning “Real EP Vol. 1 is out now.”

This comes just a week after the duo dropped Jogodo, the lead single from the EP, on January 16, 2026.

Asake scores multiple spots on Billboard Afrobeats chart.

