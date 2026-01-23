A video from the burial of Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, in Ayetoro, Yewa, Ogun state, surfaced online amid grief and family tensions

The video showed two women from the late singer's paternal family accusing his mother of causing the ailments that led to his demise

Nigerians reacted to the family's comments, with many condemning the claims and explaining that the ailment is a neurological condition requiring medical care

The family of late Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has blamed his mother, Saidat Adeshina, for the ailment that led to the singer's death.

The allegation was made through a video recorded at the burial of the late singer's paternal compound in Ayetoro, Yewa North, Ogun State.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video surfaced online, showing a specialised funeral vehicle transporting Destiny Boy's body from the mortuary to Ayetoro for burial.

The burial took place at the Odo Rori compound in Ayetoro, on Friday, January 2023, where family, friends and supporters gathered to lay the young singer to rest.

The late singer's burial drew family members, friends and supporters, but it also became a moment of controversy as his father’s relatives blamed his mother for the illness that led to his death.

In the video, women from his father’s side expressed anger and sorrow, insisting that their family had no history of sickness.

Earlier reports stated that Destiny Boy's mother said her late son died from a Yoruba sickness called Ogu Oru, which was said to cause repeated seizures over a long period before eventually claiming his life.

They claimed Destiny Boy’s health challenges began only after his mother allegedly took him to different herbalists.

One of the women said:

"It's in her family that they do have 'Ògú Òru', there is nothing of such in our own family. In Adeshina's family we don't have any sickness. We don't have any ailments at all. Not until his mother started taking him to different spiritual doctors (herbalists)."

Nigerians react to Destiny Boy's paternal family's claims

@tradertosina said:

"Illiteracy.. chai. My cousin had it several years ago, it has to do with the brain and the popular cause is stress, tumor in the brain. There is a specialized hospital for it. School no be scam!! Instead of hospital they took destiny to herbalist, does that even make sense!!"

@sisiseunfunmi commented:

"This family. Who said 'school is a scam'? Seizures are a brain disorder. They're a neurological condition, caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. Seizures can also result from infections, head injuries, genetics, or metabolic issues."

@nyphemihair wrote:

"Illiteracy and ignorance contributed to this boy's death. He was suffering from seizures, not witchcraft or superstition. An MRI scan could have helped identify the underlying cause. A seizure is not 'arun idile.' It is a medical condition that requires knowledge, calmness, and proper care."

@ojoibukunmoranugba reacted:

"Don't put camera on any of all this people again please, let our little destiny boy go rest. Too sad, father family always over know, make them never gain talk over us."

@juwon_debbie said:

"Shey ori yin o buru???? It's a brain illness na. Shey ee shiere? So una love am pass him mama? Eti ya were ni family yin."

Destiny Boy's mother denies cursing late son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saidat Adeshina, mother of late Afrofuji singer Destiny Boy, denied claims that she cursed her son in a voice note that went viral after his death.

The singer died suddenly on January 18, 2026, and a clip began circulating online where a woman's voice was heard allegedly placing curses on him.

The audio spread quickly across social media, with many people believing it was Destiny Boy's mother.

Reacting to the controversy, the grieving mother released a video where she explained that the accusations were false and had caused her deep pain. She said the late singer was her source of happiness, and she never stopped praying for him.

