Saidat Adeshina, mother of late Afrofuji singer Destiny Boy, has spoken out in a circulating video to deny claims that she cursed her son

The grieving mother described her son as her peace and joy, explaining that she always prayed for him and never uttered curses

Her emotional denial has sparked mixed reactions online, with some sympathising with her loss while others questioned her response

Saidat Adeshina, mother of late Afrofuji singer Destiny Boy, has denied claims that she cursed her son in a voice note that went viral after his death.

The singer, whose real name was Afeez Adeshina, died suddenly on January 18, 2026, and soon after, a clip began circulating online where a woman’s voice was heard allegedly placing curses on him.

The audio spread quickly across social media, with many people believing it was Destiny Boy’s mother.

In the clip, the voice accused the young artist of neglecting his mother while giving money to his wife, and went on to say he would not succeed.

The recording sparked outrage and led to heavy criticism directed at the late singer's mother, with some blaming her for her son’s misfortune.

Destiny Boy's mother denies viral voicenote

Reacting to the controversy, the grieving mother released a video which is now circulating online, where she addressed the allegations and pleaded for support.

In the video, Saidat explained that the accusations were false and had caused her deep pain at a time when she was already mourning the loss of her son.

She said people were trying to make her suffer over something she knew nothing about.

According to her, the late singer, whose real name was Afeez Adeshina, was her source of happiness, and she never stopped praying for him.

She emphasised that her relationship with Destiny Boy was filled with peace and joy, and that she always offered prayers whenever she spoke to him.

Saidat added that her son constantly reassured her to remain calm and not worry, which made the allegations even more hurtful.

She appealed to Nigerians and mothers to come to her rescue, saying she was being unfairly accused.

She said:

“All Nigerians, all mothers, please come to my rescue. They’re trying to make me suffer over something I know nothing about. I don’t know who said I’m raining curses on my son. My son that has been my peace and joy, making me happy, there is no time I call him that I don’t pray for him. I never cursed him. He always tells me to put my mind at rest. So anyone who brought up this scandal saying I rained curses on my son, I pray by God’s grace the person goes through what I am going through right now.”

Adeshina’s statement comes as the family continues to mourn the young singer, while also battling the spread of damaging claims online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the denial video of Destiny Boy's mother

@ishola.aya said:

"Den say u kill many fowl 🪿 for farm u say no but has u won enter house u kill one , if we no c d one wey happen for farm we Sha c d house own 😂😂😂 true true no b u"

@racheal_dayo1 commented:

"Why does the voice sounds the same in my hear 🤔 those curses on the voice note were Organic and too much from a mother 😢"

@bholaromobaba wrote:

"They said you cursed your son and you are defending yourself with more curses . Make it make sense now"

@mazi.judepondis opined:

"You people are laughing at her as if yall don't know how Nigerian mothers behaves. Instead of us to start asking what ki||ed the young boy you people are here believing what does that buried him are saying"

@longitude028 reacted:

"Una dey mock person wey dey grieve, why would anyone try to blackmail her, checking the comments and most of the people mocking her are women, No b everything b cruise online, I pray we never experience what this woman experienced."

@luxescents_by_temley said:

"God, who is this woman? You havent even healed from your child trauma 🥺You don start with another curse 😳May the boy's soul rest in perfect peace 🕊️🤍 it's well"

Destiny Boy's mother denies causing her son's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saidat Adeshina, the mother of the late singer Destiny Boy, cried out in a trending video denying accusations that she caused her son's death.

She passionately appealed to Nigerians for support, insisting she is innocent and knows nothing about the claims against her.

Saidat detailed that her son died from seizures, rejecting rumours of poisoning or foul play linked to her.

The video, shared by Instagram user @therealdolly1, showed her sending strong warnings to accusers while repeating her innocence amid public scrutiny.

The story follows prior family inconsistencies, including a daughter's poisoning claim refuted by the mother as seizures.

