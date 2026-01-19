An oracle worshipper shared her thoughts after learning about the death of a popular 22-year-old Fuji musician

She shared her experience with her clients and revealed several things she told them, which they refused to comply with

She spoke about Destiny Boy and the alleged things he did before his death, and shared her opinion on a viral video

An oracle worshipper has spoken out and mentioned some unusual things a popular Fuji musician, Afeez Adeshina, widely known as Destiny Boy, allegedly did before his death.

She made the statement a few days after the death of the individual was announced. However, as of the time of writing this report, there has been no official statement from his family, nor from any government or non-governmental institution, revealing the cause of his death.

Oracle worshiper says drinking and smoking may have contributed to Destiny Boy’s passing. Photo source: Tiktok/yeyearewaolokun, Twitter/EbukaOleb

Source: TikTok

Oracle worshiper speaks about Destiny Boy

While rumours have continued to spread on social media about what might have led to the passing of Afeez Adeshina, also known as Destiny Boy, a woman who identified herself as an oracle worshipper has been trending because of the things she said.

In a video she posted on her page, @yeyearewaolokun, she mentioned that a particular Ifa priest should not be blamed for the death of the singer, and she explained her reasons.

She stated that, based on her experience, many individuals who seek her help hardly follow the instructions given to them, and this often leads to consequences.

She said:

“Since I’ve been doing this job, those who obey the instructions given to them are not more than two. The day we tell a person not to wear black clothes due to an abomination, the next day the person will wear black clothes. If we perform oracle for a person and tell them not to eat chicken for a period of time, that is the exact time the person will go to an eatery to eat chicken.”

She then spoke about Destiny Boy, adding that the singer had been drinking and smoking long before his death, despite his young age, and that this might have affected his health and caused him to vomit.

Oracle worshiper speaks out on Destiny Boy’s unusual habits before his death. Photo source: Tiktok/yeyearewaolokun, Twitter/EbukaOleb

Source: TikTok

Her statement:

“The day we tell a person not to drink, that is the day the person will begin to drink. I know several people who have been told not to smoke, but they still ended up smoking.”

She further said:

“People are shouting that sacrifices were performed for Destiny Boy. When your son was drinking and smoking, what did you do about it? When he was smoking and forgetting his lyrics, how old was he? Are his liver and kidneys mature enough? Now you are blaming the oracle. Is it the oracle that gave him cigarettes?”

She added:

“They said he vomited something. If his liver is not functioning well and his kidneys are weak, wouldn’t he vomit?”

She made several other statements in the video, which have attracted numerous comments online.

Reactions as woman speaks about Fuji musician

Mojisola Funmilola added:

"You always says the truth that's why I love you."

-Auntie Liza said:

"Truetalk maami more wisdom ma."

Ju❤️lius shared:

"You’re right ma, most of people don’t go for test and they keep using substances that will keep affecting there organs."

ABISOLA OLAMIDE wrote:

"E ku ohun Mama mii , olodumare a je ki a gbo o."

Yemoja noted:

"I need to post this on twitter... oloriburuku ni awon eyan..abeg,don't people even d1e church or mosque."

jellykins_digitalconcep1 said:

"Amin ase edumare ooo iya mi atata."

