Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Hollywood Actor William Smithers, 'Dallas' Villain and 'Papillon' Star, Dies at 98
Celebrities

Hollywood Actor William Smithers, 'Dallas' Villain and 'Papillon' Star, Dies at 98

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • William Smithers, the veteran actor known for playing ruthless oil baron Jeremy Wendell in Dallas, died in California at the age of 98
  • The Hollywood movie star breathed his last on May 26, but the news of his demise was made public weeks later
  • The actor built an impressive résumé across television, film and theatre, appearing in popular productions from the 1950s through the 1990s

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

William Smithers, the veteran Hollywood actor remembered for his role as ruthless oilman Jeremy Wendell in the hit 1980s TV series Dallas and for his appearance in the Steve McQueen prison drama Papillon, has died at the age of 98.

The popular actor passed away on May 26, 2026, in his home in Santa Barbara, California.

Veteran Hollywood actor William Smithers dies at 98 after a successful career playing the ruthless villain on the hit television show Dallas
The entertainment world mourns as popular Dallas actor William Smithers passes away at 98 in his home in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: dallas.fanzine/cinemaburst
Source: Instagram

According to The Hollywood Reporter, William Smithers' death was first reported by the Santa Barbara Independent on June 15, 2026.

Read also

He turned down Ghost, she moved to Marrakesh — what happened to the cast of Crocodile Dundee

William Smithers as Dallas villain

William Smithers became a household name in the 1980s when he played Jeremy Wendell, the calculating oil baron who stood toe-to-toe with Larry Hagman’s J.R. Ewing.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

He first appeared in 1981 and returned from 1984 to 1989, giving the CBS primetime soap one of its most enduring villains.

The veteran actor's performance added tension and intrigue to the series, making Wendell a memorable adversary in television history.

William Smithers' life and early career

Born in Richmond, Virginia, on July 10, 1927, William Smithers served in the Navy during the Second World War before beginning his acting career.

He made his Broadway debut in 1951 as Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet alongside Olivia de Havilland.

The following year he became a life member of The Actors Studio, and in 1957 he won an Obie Award for his role in Chekhov’s The Seagull.

His Broadway credits included Legend of Lovers (1951), End as a Man (1953), The Square Root of Wonderful (1957) and Man and Boy (1963).

Read also

Patrick Godfrey, best known for playing Leonardo Da Vinci in Ever After, dies at 93

Famous American television star William Smithers takes his final bow at the age of 98
Former United States Navy veteran and beloved Hollywood actor William Smithers passes away at the age of 98 in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: dallas.fanzine/cinemaburst
Source: Instagram

William Smithers' television and film success

William Smithers built a prolific television career from the 1950s through the 1990s. He appeared in anthology dramas before securing a nine-month role as David Schuster in Peyton Place between 1965 and 1966.

The veteran Hollywood actor later featured in Shane, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, Mission: Impossible, Mannix, and even the Star Trek episode “Bread and Circuses” in 1968.

In the 1970s, he continued with steady work, including a regular role in Executive Suite from 1976 to 1977.

On the big screen, Smithers played a warden in Papillon (1973), set in a brutal French Guiana prison, and also appeared in Scorpio the same year.

William Smithers' legacy and cause of death

Across stage, television, and film, William Smithers carved out a career defined by versatility and longevity.

Read also

Kelsey came back but Niles didn't — the Frasier cast and where all of them ended up

Information about his cause of death or survivors has not been disclosed as of the time of this report.

Following his death, Dallas Fanzine paid a tribute to William Smithers in an Instagram post on June 16, sharing an excerpt from an interview he did for them several years ago.

Check out Dallas Fanzine's post and video below:

American actress Anne Schedeen dies at 77

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the popular American actress Anne Schedeen died at the age of 77.

Her grieving family announced her sad death in an emotional statement shared on Facebook on June 14.

The famous actress gained worldwide recognition for her beloved role as Kate Tanner in the hit 1980s television show ALF.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

Tags:
Nigerian Celebrity GistsHollywood
Hot:
Catherine bell Afcon 2025 Victor osimhen General overseer Dino guilmette