William Smithers, the veteran actor known for playing ruthless oil baron Jeremy Wendell in Dallas, died in California at the age of 98

The Hollywood movie star breathed his last on May 26, but the news of his demise was made public weeks later

The actor built an impressive résumé across television, film and theatre, appearing in popular productions from the 1950s through the 1990s

William Smithers, the veteran Hollywood actor remembered for his role as ruthless oilman Jeremy Wendell in the hit 1980s TV series Dallas and for his appearance in the Steve McQueen prison drama Papillon, has died at the age of 98.

The popular actor passed away on May 26, 2026, in his home in Santa Barbara, California.

The entertainment world mourns as popular Dallas actor William Smithers passes away at 98 in his home in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: dallas.fanzine/cinemaburst

Source: Instagram

According to The Hollywood Reporter, William Smithers' death was first reported by the Santa Barbara Independent on June 15, 2026.

William Smithers as Dallas villain

William Smithers became a household name in the 1980s when he played Jeremy Wendell, the calculating oil baron who stood toe-to-toe with Larry Hagman’s J.R. Ewing.

He first appeared in 1981 and returned from 1984 to 1989, giving the CBS primetime soap one of its most enduring villains.

The veteran actor's performance added tension and intrigue to the series, making Wendell a memorable adversary in television history.

William Smithers' life and early career

Born in Richmond, Virginia, on July 10, 1927, William Smithers served in the Navy during the Second World War before beginning his acting career.

He made his Broadway debut in 1951 as Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet alongside Olivia de Havilland.

The following year he became a life member of The Actors Studio, and in 1957 he won an Obie Award for his role in Chekhov’s The Seagull.

His Broadway credits included Legend of Lovers (1951), End as a Man (1953), The Square Root of Wonderful (1957) and Man and Boy (1963).

Former United States Navy veteran and beloved Hollywood actor William Smithers passes away at the age of 98 in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: dallas.fanzine/cinemaburst

Source: Instagram

William Smithers' television and film success

William Smithers built a prolific television career from the 1950s through the 1990s. He appeared in anthology dramas before securing a nine-month role as David Schuster in Peyton Place between 1965 and 1966.

The veteran Hollywood actor later featured in Shane, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, Mission: Impossible, Mannix, and even the Star Trek episode “Bread and Circuses” in 1968.

In the 1970s, he continued with steady work, including a regular role in Executive Suite from 1976 to 1977.

On the big screen, Smithers played a warden in Papillon (1973), set in a brutal French Guiana prison, and also appeared in Scorpio the same year.

William Smithers' legacy and cause of death

Across stage, television, and film, William Smithers carved out a career defined by versatility and longevity.

Information about his cause of death or survivors has not been disclosed as of the time of this report.

Following his death, Dallas Fanzine paid a tribute to William Smithers in an Instagram post on June 16, sharing an excerpt from an interview he did for them several years ago.

Check out Dallas Fanzine's post and video below:

American actress Anne Schedeen dies at 77

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the popular American actress Anne Schedeen died at the age of 77.

Her grieving family announced her sad death in an emotional statement shared on Facebook on June 14.

The famous actress gained worldwide recognition for her beloved role as Kate Tanner in the hit 1980s television show ALF.

Source: Legit.ng