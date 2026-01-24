Destiny Boy's passing has been followed by family drama, with his father's side calling out his mother

After his burial ceremony, a video of his father's family accusing his mother of abandoning him at a young age surfaced online

They also accused the singer's mother of cutting them off from him after he made it to the spotlight

A fresh family feud appears to be looming in the wake of the late Afeez Adeshina, aka Destiny Boy's burial ceremony.

Recall that Destiny Boy was finally laid to rest on Friday, January 23, at his father's compound in Ayetoro, Yewa, Ogun state, in a ceremony that left many people emotional on social media.

Destiny Boy’s father’s family makes bold accusations against his mother after his burial. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

After the burial, a video of the singer's paternal side calling out his mother, Sadiat Adeshina, accusing her of abandoning him surfaced online.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a woman identified as Titilayo claimed Destiny Boy's mother abandoned him and his siblings at a tender age and never looked back until he made it to the spotlight.

Titilayo recounted how Fuji music star Alabi Pasuma discovered the late singer at the age of seven when he visited Ayetoro for a performance.

After meeting Pasuma, Destiny Boy relocated to Lagos, where he stayed with a family member.

According to Titilayo, Destiny's mother reappeared in his life when she learned he had made it big in Lagos. She also accused Sadiat of cutting off family members from the singer.

Destiny Boy’s father’s family recounts how Pasuma discovered him. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Afro-Fuji singer's mother, Saidat Adeshina, confirmed his ailment, akin to epilepsy, began nearly two years ago, shortly after his child's naming ceremony. She revealed that it was concealed due to his celebrity status.

According to her, the singer had been suffering from a long-term mysterious illness described as “Oku Oru” that constantly led to seizures.

The video of Destiny Boy's father's family calling out his mother is below:

Reactions as Destiny Boy's father's family speaks

Legit.ng compiled the comments as netizens compared it to Mohbad's family's feud after his death. Read the comments below:

ola_jumoke86 said:

"This family patiently took a tutorial class from MOHBAD’S family. It’s now going to be a trend in some families. Next, is the wife. They will start dragging her for his properties. It is well."

olamide_____28 commented:

"Before I go marry I go interview my boyfriend family o Abi iru awon molebi wo re."

olajumokeoyedayo_oyedepo said:

"This one go long pass mohbads own. Abi awon alagbako family wo leleyi?"

rhonkeemine commented:

"What do u expect from oloriburuku sis inlaw. Anything from husband side I no wan hear am."

portable_alaga1 said:

"Why are you asking her husband s side? Why not a neutral person? What do you expect her to say before? Husband family kwanu

arnoldsg007 said:

"Why most mother always ran away and later they always came back once they hear their child are doing good."

What a lady said about Destiny Boy's death

Legit.ng also reported that an oracle worshipper spoke out about the unusual habits of popular 22-year-old Destiny Boy, before his death.

She claimed that despite being warned, Destiny Boy continued drinking and smoking, which she suggested might have impacted his health and contributed to his passing.

Her comment also sparked reactions from Nigerians as they mourned the singer

Source: Legit.ng