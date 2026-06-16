A 400-level law student of the University of Ibadan drew the attention of many people after she made a bold statement on her social media page

The brilliant lady mentioned her current CGPA at the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, and also shared the academic goal she hopes to achieve in the same post

Her statement attracted reactions from many people, who also commented on her post and her physical appearance

A 400-level student of the University of Ibadan (UI) who wishes to become a first-year lawyer has earned praise on social media after she proudly displayed her CGPA and spoke about her academic targets or goal both at the University and at the law school.

The young lady mentioned that despite not being a graduate yet, she hopes to finish with a first-class degree from the institution.

Lady stuns many as she shares CGPA and ambition in viral post at University of Ibadan. Photo Source: Twitter/MargretBankole, University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate shares academic goal

She also spoke about her desire to do well in law school, where she also hopes to finish with a first-class result.

Writing on her X page, @MargretBankole wrote:

“I am currently a 400 level Law student at the University of Ibadan with a CGPA of 3.79/4.0 and I believe that I am going to be a double first-class lawyer!”

400-level law student of the University of Ibadan shares bold academic goal, displays CGPA online. Photo Source: Twitter/MargretBankole

Source: Twitter

The post she shared on her page immediately drew attention as some people stormed the comments section to speak about her physical appearance, while others spoke about her brilliance and wished for her desire to come to pass.

Reaction as UI student shares her goal

@Hon_aremo shared:

"Congratulations Madam Erstwhile Vice Chairman."

@Lumihdazzle added:

"I'm rooting for you. You are a Star."

@romolatweets said:

"Girl you're beautiful."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan alumna shared how her dream course has shaped her life after graduation.

The graduate, Funmi Omisope, said she developed a passion for counselling psychology while still in secondary school and later studied it at the University of Ibadan. She explained that many of her classmates did not originally choose the course, unlike her, who had a clear interest in it from the beginning.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who studied at the University of Ibadan for her master’s programme has celebrated after graduating with a distinction.

The graduate, Aishat Ojetola, bagged a Master’s degree in Plant Pathology with a CGPA of 6.5/7.0. She shared that her achievement came after years of hard work, challenges, and learning during her studies.

UI master’s graduate lists multiple academic achievements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) master’s graduate went viral after sharing her many school achievements.

The lady, Roseline Adebimpe, listed her awards and results from different schools in Nigeria and abroad. She said she got a First Class in French at Obafemi Awolowo University and also finished her master’s degree at UI with a distinction.

Source: Legit.ng