Actor Emeka Ike has headed to court over the alleged unauthorized release of his voter details

Controversy had erupted after his registration transfer was posted on social media

In his suit, the actor demanded an apology, removal of the post, and N10bn damages for a privacy breach

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja with a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Lere Olayinka, media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over the alleged unauthorized release of his voter registration details.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1272/2026, was filed on June 15, 2026, according to court documents.

Emeka Ike heads to court over the alleged unauthorized release of his voter details. Photos: Emeka Ike/INEC/Lere Olayinka.

Source: Instagram

The case stems from a social media post made by Olayinka in May, where screenshots showing Emeka Ike’s voter registration transfer from Imo State to the Federal Capital Territory were shared on his verified X account.

According to a Daily Post report, through his lawyer, Leonard Adeh, the actor is alleging that the publication of his voter information was done without his consent and violated his constitutional right to privacy.

He further argued that the information was accessed from a restricted section of INEC’s voter database and released unlawfully.

The actor is asking the court to declare that his rights under Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution, the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, and international human rights provisions were breached.

The actor also asked the court to award him N10 billion in aggravated and general damages against both INEC and Olayinka.

He is also seeking an order compelling the removal of the post from X, a written apology, and a publication of the apology in national newspapers.

The actor insisted both respondents should be held jointly responsible for what he describes as a serious breach of trust and unlawful exposure of personal data.

INEC responds to Mike Ike's accusation

INEC had previously reacted to the controversy, stating that its Continuous Voter Registration system was not hacked.

However, it admitted that the data exposure may have resulted from the misuse of valid internal access credentials by authorised personnel.

The development has further deepened public debate around data protection, political scrutiny, and the boundaries of online disclosure of personal records.

Emeka Ike calls out pastors

Legit.ng previously reported that Emeka Ike shared a video of how church money should be spent as he shared his opinion about tithes and offerings.

The movie star stated that tithes and offerings should not be used for personal gain but to feed the needy and the poor.

Emeka Ike demands an apology, removal of the post, and N10bn damages for a privacy breach. Photos: Emeka Ike.

Source: Instagram

Emeka Ike accuses Jaruma of misleading his son

In an earlier report, Legit.ng disclosed that Emeka Ike expressed anger and disappointment after his first son, Michael, modelled for renowned Kayamata seller Jaruma.

Emeka accused Jaruma of influencing his son into creating adult-themed content and said the development went against the plans he had made for his future.

In a strongly worded social media post, the veteran actor lamented that Michael left school and became involved in activities he believed were damaging to his growth, while also accusing Jaruma of negatively influencing him.

Source: Legit.ng