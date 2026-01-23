The first video from singer Destiny Boy's burial ceremony in Ogun state has emerged online

A clip captured the moment the singer's corpse arrived at his father's compound in a funeral hearse

The emotional clip has, however, stirred conversation about his final resting place as netizens asked questions

It was a moment of sadness and grief for the family and fans of Azeez Adeshina, aka Destiny Boy, as the first video from his burial ceremony surfaced online.

Recall that Destiny Boy passed away during the week, with his death sparking controversies on social media.

Singer Destiny Boy's burial ceremony takes place on Friday, January 23.

Amid the controversies and police involvement, his family has gone ahead with his burial.

Legit.ng recently reported that details about the Afro Fuji singer's burial ceremony, which was scheduled to take place today, January 23, were shared online.

A new video has surfaced online showing the moment the singer's corpse arrived at his father's compound in the Ayetoro area of Ogun state for burial.

The video captured a white funeral hearse, a specialised vehicle used to transport a deceased person's body in a coffin or casket from a mortuary or funeral home to a burial site, with a blasting siren arriving at the Odo Rori compound, Ayetoro, Yewa, Ogun state.

Fans express concern for Destiny Boy's parents as clip from his burial emerges.

The video showing the moment Destiny Boy's corpse arrived at his father's compound is below.

Comments about Destiny Boy's burial

The video has raised questions about whether it was right for the singer to be buried in his father's compound, which could trigger unpleasant memories for his parents.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

olaskocomedy said:

"Wait so him parents go they see him grave?"

adigun9585 commented:

"I never see this kind thing o make dem bury pikin for him papa houseis well rip destiny boy."

thespian_bliss said:

"I thought there was supposed to be an autopsy to know the cause of his d€ath, is it done already before burying him, let the public know."

oteedazzle commented:

"Very painful to watch your child's corpse brought to your homestead for burial. You can even run mad, God abeg!

nikky_owokoya said:

"Hmmmm. May we parents never have to bury any of our children. May their glory never dim The smallest coffins are the heaviest to carry."

iam_hser said:

"Small life Somebody should send this to Lizzy make she stop fighting. All ends here."

Worrisome moment Destiny Boy's ailment struck

Legit.ng previously reported that a disturbing video showing the moment the late singer suffered a seizure-like ailment known as "Oku Oru," which caused convulsions, surfaced on social media.

The clip captured Destiny Boy in a car before his death, with friends attempting to revive him through physical means.

Recall that the Afro-Fuji singer's mother, Saide Adeshina, confirmed the condition, akin to epilepsy, began nearly two years ago, shortly after his child's naming ceremony. She revealed that it was concealed due to his celebrity status.

