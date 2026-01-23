The family of Fuji hip-hop singer Destiny Boy has announced his burial arrangements days after his untimely demise

In a post sighted online, it was stated that the singer would be laid to rest on January 23, 2026

Fans were confused after seeing the place where he will be laid to rest and shared their opinions about it

Nigerian singer Destiny Boy, born Afeez Adeshina, is set to be laid to rest as his family has announced plans for his burial.

The Fuji hip-hop singer passed away a few days ago, with several videos and voice notes about the circumstances surrounding his death trending online.

In a post circulating online, the family announced arrangements for his burial. According to the statement, Destiny Boy will be buried on Friday, January 23, 2026, at his father’s compound in Ayetoro Yewa, Ogun State.

The late singer was described as kind-hearted, humble, and hardworking, with a music career said to have left a lasting legacy both at home and abroad.

Fans react to Destiny Boy’s burial arrangement

Reacting, fans expressed sadness over his passing and wished him eternal rest. Some questioned why he would be buried at his father’s residence in Ogun State, noting that it is uncommon in Yoruba culture to bury young people at home while their parents are still alive.

Others warned against the possibility of his remains being exhumed after burial, adding that many parents from his tribe would find the decision difficult to accept.

How fans reacted to post about Destiny Boy's burial

Reactions have trailed the post about the untimely demise of the singer and his burial plan. Many were said that he is truly no more as they continued his demise. Here are comments below:

@adirelounge_and_more stated:

"He is always smiling, may ur beautiful soul rest in peace and in pwere, It is so sad honestly."

@emeraldbb_alaga stated:

"Father's Residence!When did Yorubas start that?"

@ abiunique_wears commented:

"Why his father house why not cementary."

@h_adeezah reacted:

"I'm sorry o but I thought they said Yoruba parents shouldn't know the place any of their children are buried."

@oyebamiji_yaqub shared:

"His father residence..? Why not find a reputable cementry and bury him there.. That would have been a better place for the young lad."

@henrykay310 shared:

"So sad...I will miss his Fuji hip hop."

@bukky.banky stated:

"Please don't go and exhume his body after burial o. May his memories be a blessing."

Prophecy over Omije Ojumi's demise

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afolabi Peters Murphy, a broadcaster, shared his views on prophecies from different clerics and how people suffered for disobeying them.

He named those who ignored the warnings and what eventually happened to them, as he mentioned Omije Ojumi's case as well. His message moved many fans, who shared their own experiences and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.

