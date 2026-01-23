Speed stated that his Africa tour is strictly about showcasing local culture and street talent, rather than building clout with established social media stars

Despite chasing Speed’s convoy on a horse and even attempting to climb his vehicle, Peller was repeatedly turned away by security

The YouTuber argued that influencers already have platforms, while his goal is to provide global exposure to everyday Nigerians

American streamer IShowSpeed has finally responded to the wave of criticism surrounding his visit to Nigeria, particularly from local content creators who accused him of being dismissive and selective during his African tour.

The US streamer, who is currently touring several African countries under his Speed Does Africa project, had been called out by some Nigerian influencers, most notably TikToker Peller, after their repeated attempts to meet him reportedly failed.

But Speed says the narrative being pushed online is not only incorrect, but misses the actual purpose of his trip.

Speed says that his Africa tour is strictly about showcasing local culture rather than building clout. Photos: IShowSpeed, Peller.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng , he stated the Africa tour was designed to highlight the cultural heartbeat of the continent, not to serve as a celebrity collaboration spree.

Speed explained that his mission is to tell the stories of people who rarely get attention — young boys drumming on the roadside, dancers on street corners, markets filled with unsung creatives, and communities that the global audience often never gets to see.

He stressed that many influencers demanding access already have platforms and visibility, while the people he’s showcasing may never get another opportunity like this.

Addressing claims that he “deliberately snubbed” creators, Speed noted that his team meticulously plans every stop on his tour.

From the locations he must visit to the cultural stops he has to honour, he said the entirety of his movement is time-restricted, leaving no room for sudden meet-ups or unscheduled collaborations.

He made it clear that he cannot cancel a cultural visit arranged by locals simply because an influencer wants a quick video.

Reactions trail IShowSpeed's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@kanoel_fabrics wrote:

"Very valid. Streamers can as well showcase these talents like he does. They have huge platforms too."

@tonia.gram_ shared:

"And Egungun had the opportunity to even ask him questions about his tour and what he’s done so far or look forward to. But no! It’s ’you’re so healthy and strong’ he thought about. That’s what happens when you only interview BBL babes"

@edesirialbert commented:

"Lmao y’all be fr. Is that how to collaborate? By shouting while on top of a horse, saying “I’m big I know”. Na so dem de so something?"

Peller made several attempts to meet Speed but to no avail. Photo: IShowSpeed.

