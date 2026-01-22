Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku has shared her thoughts on the growing disconnect between job seekers and employers in Nigeria’s job market

The ROK Studios founder pointed out that a person’s CV may appear impressive on paper, yet a physical interaction can often lead to disqualification

She expressed concern over the rising rate of such mismatches, which has triggered widespread reactions online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku has weighed in on why many companies struggle to find good employees despite the increasing number of impressive CVs in the job market.

Taking to her Instagram page, the ROK Studios founder said she finds it confusing that so many people are unemployed with impressive CVs, yet organisations continue to complain about the lack of good talent.

According to Njoku, many CVs look solid, well-written, and seem to tick all the right boxes. However, when employers finally meet the candidates in person, the reality often does not match the promise.

“You read a CV, it’s solid, well-written, and ticks all the boxes. Then you sit down with the person… and something doesn’t connect,” she wrote, adding that it often feels like “something went wrong somewhere in the middle.”

She emphasised that the issue is not a lack of intelligence or effort, as many job seekers are genuinely hardworking. Instead, she believes CVs have become more of marketing tools than honest reflections of real-world capabilities.

Mary Njoku explained that job titles are often inflated, responsibilities exaggerated, and appearance prioritised over depth and actual skill. As a result, what looks appealing on paper does not always translate to effective performance in the workplace.

“There’s a real disconnect between what looks good on paper and what shows up in the room,” she concluded.

starlyo_st said:

"My sister has good CV and good work ethics, why hasnt she landed Job yet. Shes really good."

diamond.presh112 said:

|I also believe that there are people that don't do well with interviews, some people are not bold enough to speak infront of people, some people get scared and they literally forget what to say but some how they know exactly what to do on the job, they have all the experience but somehow finding a way to pass that interview stage fright is a problem.... I genuinely think recruiters should also look into these too, instead of cancelling someone because of little mistakes here and there during interview, they should find a way to give assessments instead because thinking about it, same way people pay to get their CVs and resume written, there are still people who teach how to answer questions during interviews, with the help of these videos and AI you can get what to say during the interview to pass the interview and then end up bad at the actual job...my 2 cents 🙌

ellamisebabyshop said:

"Right now in the company I work for- they have been running interviews for a while now(since last year) for the position of a sales person, but the CEO kept on seeing nonchalant attitude but I kept seeing worth and value and the readiness to work; she was asking our opinion (staff members present) and I pointed out that 3 persons out of all are capable and willing to take corrections and work according to the company’s policy but guess what she said😮 that they look unbothered and fearless and she can bet that they would lack respect!!! I was weakened."

tessysunday_ said:

"I have been looking for a job since I finished nysc, nothing my eyes hasn't seen..I send my CV to at least 10 companies DAILY, but no response 😕 it's really frustrating...On yesterday's episode, I decided to talk a walk.. It is well ❤️‍🩹."

onuhowoya said:

"I have applied for several jobs but no positive results and am tired of staying idle. I studied Zoology please I need a job."

etoh.dacky said:

"No one is even talking about how difficult it is for nurses to get a good paying job ...we are left with private hospitals that are not willing to pay and government hospitals that you need to sell landed property to secure a job thete😢😢,"

aamrayebo said:

"Employers should go for people that are diligent, willing to work and learn. They keep putting out tools and systems that people who aren’t going to put in the effort can manipulate and alter just to get the job."

jblessyn said:

"I studied accounting, pls I need a good job with an employer that has conscience."

