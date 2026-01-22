Shehu Sani defends Fela Kuti, declaring his legacy transcends comparison with contemporary artists like Wizkid

Shehu Sani, the former senator in the Eighth Nigerian Senate, has reacted to the controversies between the Nigerian Afrobeat founder and human rights legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and the award-winning Nigerian afrobeat star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

The former senator, in a tweet on Wednesday, January 21, maintained that Fela should not be compared to any musician, considering the fact that his greatness goes beyond music and entertainment.

According to Shehu Sani, Fela "was a symbol of resistance against oppression and injustice. He survived imprisonment, torture and death in the pursuit and the defence of his principles. He planted the seeds of freedom enjoyed by the generations after him. He is incomparable with any artist living or dead."

Fela vs Wizkid: Shehu Sani calls for restraint

The former senator's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Masterpiece backed Wizkid:

"We should learn to give people the honor they'all deserve and remove sentiments when we're making our comparison. Fela advocated for democracy, criticized and insulted Government officials. When it comes to what greatness really means in this our generation, Wizkid is the exact epitome of greatness and musical achievements in our generation. He's the greatest Afro Beats Artist Worldwide. No sentiments."

Sadam faulted Seun Kuti for starting the argument:

"When you start saying, “My father is bigger than everybody’s father,” you open the door for replies like, “Mine is bigger than yours too.” Let the legend rest. Abami Ẹda lives forever."

Adebanji explained why Wizkid and Fela should not be compared:

"There’s a massive difference between a "performer" and a "liberator." While modern stars chase sold-out arenas, Fela chased justice from a front-line trench. His greatness isn't measured in streaming numbers, but in the scars on his back and the courage to look a military regime in the eye and say "No." He lived the struggle so we could have a voice."

Ali OneMessage asked Wizkid to apologise:

"Wizkid should publicly apologise for the disrespect shown to Fela’s legacy in this whole back-and-forth. His issue is with Seun, not with Baba Fela himself. Respect should remain for the legend."

Luca Fabriziano said Fala is incomparable:

"Anybody comparing himself to Legendary Fela is just trying to catch a cruise. When it comes to Afrobeat, he is still number one. Fela challenged the establishment, military powers and top government officials through his music, which gave hope to the common man."

See the senator's full statement on X here:

