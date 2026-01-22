"Fela Is the Only One Greater Than Me": Burna Boy's Resurfaced Clip Goes Viral
- An old interview clip of Burna Boy popped up again online, and has got people talking as Wizkid and Seun Kuti continue their public fight
- In the viral video, the Grammy winner placed Fela Kuti above every other artist, including himself, as he vibed to one of Fela's songs
- Many Nigerians are now using the clip to compare Burna Boy's respect for Fela with Wizkid's comments during his online exchanges with Seun Kuti
Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, has returned to the spotlight after a resurfaced clip from late 2025 went viral on social media amid an ongoing clash between Wizkid and Seun Kuti over comparisons with Fela.
The video shows the Afrobeats star declaring that Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti is the king and the only musician greater than him.
The resurfaced 2025 livestream clip has gained renewed attention this week as Wizkid and Seun Kuti continue their heated exchanges over Fela’s legacy.
In the livestream recording, Burna Boy was seen singing and vibing to one of Fela’s songs, after which he explained the message in the song to the host.
He then made a remark that Fela’s influence remains unmatched even after years of his passing.
Burna Boy explained that while he sees himself as Nigeria’s top artist of the current era, he places Fela above everyone else.
He said:
“Fela is the king. He’s the only one greater than me.”
The video has exploded online, attracting comments from Nigerians online about the quality and supremacy of Fela's music.
Many Nigerians see Burna Boy’s statement as a contrast to Wizkid’s recent claim of being “bigger than Fela,” which sparked backlash and triggered Seun Kuti’s fiery response.
Burna Boy has often credited Fela’s music as a major influence on his sound and artistry. His words in the video are now trending again, reinforcing Fela’s status in the Afrobeat world.
The timing of the clip’s resurgence has amplified ongoing conversations, linking Burna Boy’s reverence for Fela to the current feud between Wizkid and Seun Kuti.
Watch Burna Boy's video below:
Nigerians react to Burna Boy's declaration
@funky1040 said:
"BURNA KNOWS WHAT REGARDS IS 💯"
@corleonegram_ commented:
"Wizkid can't stand felas intelligence bravery and monument asides music what's wizzy impact in the Nigeria growth system"
@dantebyme wrote:
"This is how great people talks! Respect your elders is an important word"
@macbanksayo reacted:
"Na why Burna go always pass wizkid"
@oladokun_abayomi_murphy opined:
"Comparing a man who achieved global recognition in an era with no Instagram, no TikTok, no Facebook, no PR machinery to a modern day celebrity like Wizkid is not just unfair ,it shows a lack of historical understanding."
@fabuzanotti said:
"Gen Zs wey dey compare wizkid to Fela Anikulapo kuti(Abami Eda),first of all,Fela is not just a Musician,he was an activist, a human right activist,an Entertainer and he was on some Nostrademus level,everything he said then about the Nigerian Government/Economy are happening now."
Burna Boy addresses recent controversy
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy became emotional while revisiting the recent controversy with a sleeping fan during his No Sign of Weakness tour.
The singer addressed thousands of fans at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Thursday night, December 18, asking the crowd to tell him who else has done a tour while being cancelled.
He praised his live band, The Outsiders, and thanked fans who continued to show up despite the online criticism following the viral incident at his Colorado concert.
