Wizkid has reacted to a series of videos made by Seun Kuti in which he dragged the singer and his fans over his late father, Fela

Seun Kuti had gone on an online spree, calling out Wizkid and his fanbase for allegedly disrespecting Fela and making comparisons

Wizkid’s fans also backed the singer and tagged Seun Kuti with the new name Wizkid gave him

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has continued to react to the series of videos Seun Kuti has been making about him and his fans.

Kuti had accused Wizkid’s fans of disrespecting his late father, Fela, calling them cowards and later dragging the singer for not calling his fanbase to order.

In a series of tweets on X, the Ojuelegba crooner lashed out at Seun Kuti and referred to him as “Auntie Seun.”

He also alleged that Kuti had been taking molly and claimed that he started wearing skirts and painting his nails, which was why he referred to him as a lady.

Wizkid went on to tag Seun Kuti and called him a “hungry bird” because of the videos he had been making about him and his fans. He used a crying emoji and also shared a love emoji.

Wizkid drags Seun Kuti in tweet

In another post, the music star blasted Seun Kuti, saying he was too small for him and that it was only his father he respected.

Fans of the superstar also joined in, calling Seun Kuti “Auntie” and tagging his handle in the comment section.

They said they had warned him not to react to Wizkid FC, as the singer would come for him with epic replies.

Wizkid FC also praised the singer for his response to Seun Kuti.

Here are the tweets by Wizkid about Seun Kuti below:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's tweets

Reactions have trailed the tweets made by Wizkid about Seun Kuti as their feud continues online. Many took sides with the Ojuelegba crooner and joined him in lashing out at Kuti. Here are comments below:

@tonia.gram_ shared:

"This guy mouth no good at all. Seun for just leave Wizkid and FC alone o."

@jessica_rotimi19 commented:

"Wizkid cook pass Hilda Baci."

@bosedealadejare reacted:

"God ooo,Seun we warned you to rest on this Wizkid matter but u no gree here...see reply bayi."

@dharmzy_ wrote:

"Farouk I see your hand, today joint hit different let’s get the cooking started."

@jydouricka shared:

"Auntie Seun enter well well and that's his new name hence forth Masha Allah ."

