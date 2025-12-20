Singer Burna Boy stunned fans in Canada after boldly addressing the backlash trailing his recent concerts

The Afrofusion star spoke emotionally about being criticised online while still filling arenas worldwide

He revisited the viral sleeping-fans drama and explained why he refuses to be treated without respect

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has finally spoken out on the recent controversy surrounding his name.

The African Giant made headlines again on Thursday night, December 18, after addressing thousands of fans at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, during a stop on his No Sign of Weakness tour.

Burna Boy reflected on what he described as an emotional journey, praising his live band, The Outsiders, and then dropping a statement that instantly caught attention.

Burna Boy addresses the backlash trailing his recent concerts. Photos: Burna Boy.

He asked the crowd:

“Tell me who else has done a tour while being cancelled?"

According to Burna Boy, the ongoing tour has been one of the most intense of his career. The singer, who has sold out arenas across Europe and North America, said the experience tested him emotionally.

He hailed The Outsiders as “the greatest band in the world” and thanked fans who have continued to show up despite the noise online.

The statement was widely seen as a direct response to the criticism that followed a viral incident at his Colorado concert weeks earlier.

The controversy began after a video surfaced online showing Burna Boy asking a couple seated in the front row to leave his concert after they appeared to be sleeping during his performance.

The couple eventually exited the venue, with other fans watching, and their actions divided opinions online. While some defended the singer, others accused him of being harsh and disrespectful.

Things escalated further after Burna Boy went live on Instagram, where he suggested he only wanted people who truly supported him by buying tickets to attend his shows.

In response to the backlash, Burna Boy later defended himself, using strong analogies to explain his actions. He compared the situation to removing a disruptive passenger from a flight or sending a student out of a classroom.

The singer also made it clear that he refuses to be treated like an object of entertainment.

He stated in one of his rants:

“I would gladly be cancelled if we are now in a world where you can treat me like a str*pper, slap my a** and tell me to keep dancing because you threw $100 at me."

Burna Boy added that he had been misquoted in some instances and that certain comments were made jokingly. He insisted he does not disrespect his fans but expects mutual respect as an artist.

Burna Boy says he refuses to be treated without respect. Photo: Burna Boy.

