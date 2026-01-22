Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has clapped back at media personality Daddy Freeze over comments about how he defends his late father Fela Kuti's legacy online

Daddy Freeze's comment came after the online exchange between Seun and Wizkid escalated online, prompting comments from other artistes and Nigerians

Responding to Daddy Freeze's comment, Seun said Freeze has no power to dictate how he feels about his father or how he chooses to protect his legacy

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has strongly responded to media personality Daddy Freeze, insisting no one has the right to dictate how he should feel about his father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Seun made the remarks during an Instagram live session on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, following Freeze’s earlier advice that he should avoid actions that could drag Fela’s legacy into online disputes.

The exchange stems from a feud that began earlier in January when Wizkid’s fans claimed the Grammy-winning star had surpassed Fela’s influence in global music.

Seun, known for defending his father’s contributions to Afrobeat and activism, reacted with multiple videos, sparking heated debates online.

Daddy Freeze later stepped in, urging Seun to rise above the rivalry and protect Fela’s image, describing the late icon as “everybody’s papa” in Nigeria’s music heritage.

In his latest response, Seun rejected Freeze’s counsel, stating that his bond with Fela is personal and cannot be dictated by outsiders.

He explained that just as no one interferes with how Freeze relates to his own father, he should not be told how to honour or defend his.

"Oga, I don't drag your father with you. You father your father in your house. Nobody comes to drag him with you. I cannot tell you how to protect your father. I cannot tell you how to feel about your father, Freeze. And I'm saying this live because you sef fall my hand live. You cannot tell me how to feel about my dad, you don't have that power."

Seun emphasised that he would never disgrace Fela, but insisted that his father would not have ignored claims that another artist was greater than him if he were alive.

Seun also stated that people are responsible for their own actions and should not blame others for their choices.

He maintained that insults directed at Fela did not begin with his recent comments, noting that critics have repeatedly disrespected the Afrobeat pioneer long before now, yet many people chose to stay silent.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@callmedamy said:

"Your papa na God wey they no fit compare to person…even God some mumu still say him no dey exist so what is a clown like you saying 😂😂"

@ericfigo commented:

"Joblessness… can a thousand people not build their legacies and be celebrated on their legacies? Why the comparison in greatness as if one should be less than the other. People have built legacies, celebrate them."

@hrh_kingdiamond wrote:

"Nobody insulted Fela till you crossed the line. Wiz has always idolised your father but you decided to drags him and his fans for days and he had to choose between his fans and your father that he idolise. Wrap it up already."

@chef_smalz reacted:

"Channel this energy into building your own legacy and leave your father's own alone. Wiz is a legend and will be remembered just like your father.. you on the other side will be remembered for the rants on social media. Get to work!"

@youngvihekuna opined:

"How can someone who created something be smaller to the person using it. Shea na over feeding they worry una. Can you give birth to your father? Fela is a creator. Am talking about someone creating something for future consumption. Shoe get size. If not for fela's creativity in creating the music genre 'Afrobeat' Wizkid by now will be doing something else. My question again is can you give birth to your father?"

@sonussound said:

"Do u know the level of trauma Fela's kids endured seeing their father beaten brutalised their grandmother thrown from balcony killed all to free the people and give them their rights to then have the same people and their kids insulting that man. Yea you can't tell seun how to react coz if nah me I go do worse."

Seun Kuti accuses Wizkid of hypocrisy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti slammed superstar Wizkid, calling him the biggest clout chaser in the world and warning him to remove the tattoo of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti from his body if he cannot respect the late legend's legacy.

The youngest son of the Afrobeat pioneer made the statement while addressing Wizkid's attitude towards Fela in a video circulating on social media amid their ongoing exchanges.

He accused the superstar of hypocrisy, saying it is wrong to carry Fela's image on his skin while allowing his fans to insult the icon online.

According to Seun, Wizkid's tribute is not genuine, and he demanded that the superstar cut off the hand bearing the tattoo if he cannot truly honour Fela.

