A heartwarming video of a Nigerian man surprising his beloved father with a car gift has left social media users in awe

In a video shared on Instagram, the doting son took his father to a car dealership and asked him to choose any car he wanted

The father was so happy about his son's gesture as he walked around the scene and ended up choosing a white luxury car

An exciting moment between a Nigerian man and his father has melted hearts online.

The kind and generous son thought it wise to present his father with an unexpected gift.

Father beams with joy as son asks him to choose a car. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Nigerian man surprises father with car

The heartwarming scene unfolded at an automobile showroom, where the father was given the opportunity to select a car of his choice.

In the clip uploaded on Instagram by @lindaikejisblog, the doting son accompanied his father to the dealership and asked him to pick whichever car appealed to him.

The father moved around the premises, taking in the options available before finally choosing a white luxury model.

His reaction showed pure joy as he observed all the cars and made his selection.

He smiled 'from ear to ear' throughout the video, and appeared deeply touched by his son's thoughtful act.

After the choice was made, he happily got into the car to take it for a drive as his son watched.

Beyond the gift itself, the son also took his appreciation for his father a step further through a traditional gesture.

Instagram video shows emotional moment a son surprises his father with a car. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

He lowered himself to the ground before his father as a sign of gratitude for the care and affection he received over the years.

Reactions as man gifts father a car

Nigerians who came across the clip couldn't stop gushing over the adorable moment between the father and son.

Many commented on the bond between the two men and praised the son for honouring his father in such a memorable way.

Nanc_y6803 said:

"Men should normalize standing for their dad same way women have been doing cus tomorrow you go become papa and same way you neglected your dad your son will do same and you won’t have any evidence to show him that you took care of your dad."

Hassanstarbg said:

"Papa deserve love too no be mama mama all the time. Can’t wait to get my Mama car soon cuz my Papa no dey alive again!!"

Carcontinent said:

"I love the smile on the man's face. May God give us what it takes to flex our parents well in this life."

Jewelswhrt said:

"Na father wey no abandon children them. Dey reward!"

Official__djneto said:

"Sometimes when I want to take some steps and remember my father is no longer alive I just breakdown immediately."

Kemzytheshopper said:

"This is so sweet to watch May every parent reap the fruit of their labor."

Carterlux_interiors said:

"God keeps my pops alive. Na small time remain."

Annabel_madu_ said:

"He said Ome ka Nna ya. When the children are well behaved they become Ome ka Nna ya. But when they’re wayward they become Ome ka Nne ya. Men! Congratulations papa well deserved."

__bukie said:

"Na man you be ooo. You run am for our both parents. God bless you my bro."

E.t.o_autos said:

"God bless each of us. So we can reward our parents."

Jay_scotch_autos added:

"Daddy get good taste."

Watch the video below:

Man gifts dad a motorcycle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man made his father really emotional after surprising him with a costly gift at their family house.

In a heartwarming video, the man handed the keys to a new motorcycle to his father, who struggled to contain his excitement.

Source: Legit.ng