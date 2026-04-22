A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of a chat between her and her mum after seeing the result of her JAMB exam

The young lady shared a screenshot of how she informed her mother about her JAMB score and how she reacted

The chat between the candidate and her mother caught the attention of many people, who shared their observations

A girl who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) checked her result.

She showed how she informed her mum after seeing the result of the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

UTME 2026: Mother Reacts As Daughter Scores Below 150 in JAMB, Screenshot of Their Chat Surfaces

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Mum reacts to daughter's JAMB result

Identified as , on TikTok, the girl who wanted to study an education course reached out to her mum after seeing her results.

The girl, who scored 144 in her UTME, told her mother on a WhatsApp chat about her result.

Unexpectedly, her mother encouraged her despite her score, since it was her first attempt.

See the screenshot of their chat below:

UTME 2026: Mother Reacts As Daughter Scores Below 150 in JAMB, Screenshot of Their Chat Surfaces

Source: TikTok

In the caption, the JAMB candidate said that she was not perfect, but she was grateful to God for her result.

The girl captioned the post:

"I no am not perfect but all thanks to God."

See her TikTok post below:

Mum's response to daughter UTME score sparks buzz

dilua0135 said:

"your mum loves u oo I score 210 my mum say mk I go de sleep for jamb center until they give me my main result."

Peters Victoria said:

"you have a good mother, I scored 232 and my dad and mom called me a failure, I have left school for 3 years no tutorial just me doing personal reading."

Bigslime said:

"Do they check the result through jamb portal I lost my registered sim pls any help?"

TAIYELOLU said:

"first attempt no lesson no mock no cbt training left sch 4yrs ago scored 189."

nuel4 said:

"omo someone like my mum I love her so much I got 182,in btw it was my first attempt she was still saying I tried omo and I was busy crying,she was still petting me omo may our mother's live long oo."

nifey babe said:

"I score 218 and this my first time trying dooh and i finished my secondary school in the past three years now All thanks to God Almighty."

AYINKE said:

"I score 151 anno fit tell my sister still now have been crying since. My prayer and reading went in vain."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng