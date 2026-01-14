In her final sit-down, the late singer confessed that she was so poor during her rise to fame that she had to borrow every single outfit

Nigeria is mourning the passing of gospel minister Bunmi Akinnaanu-Adeoye, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, whose inspirational songs touched millions.

Just hours after news of her death on Tuesday, January 13, 2025, her last known interview resurfaced online.

In the interview, Bunmi opened up about a childhood marked by extreme poverty, recalling how she often wore rags and bathroom slippers to church.

Bunmi Omije Ojumi confesses that she was so poor during her rise to fame. Photos: Bunmi Omije Ojumi.

Her tone was heavy as she explained why she avoided interviews while alive.

According to her, her story was so heartbreaking that,

“At some point, everyone involved—the interviewer, the interviewee, and even the cameraman—will break down and cry.”

One of the most striking revelations from the interview was how she shot the music video that later changed her life, with nothing she owned.

The late singer confessed that every outfit in the popular Ibere Nla video from her Omije Ojumi album, produced under ECWA, was borrowed.

She recalled wearing a blue-black iro and buba that was trendy at the time but not hers.

Even more surprising, she revealed that one of the dancers in the video wore the same outfit because it had been borrowed for the production.

Her earrings, she said, came with a warning.

She stated:

“The person I borrowed them from was in the video, standing behind me. She warned me, ‘If you lose it, you are dead.’ At one point, the earring fell, and she signaled me to pick it up quickly.”

Bunmi explained that her difficult upbringing was the reason her songs were filled with depth, tears, and spiritual intensity.

Bunmi Omije Ojumi recounts a time when she attended church in rags and bathroom slippers. Photos: Bunmi Omije Ojumi.

