TikTok star Jarvis shares the emotional journey of her relationship with fellow creator Peller

Her heartfelt confession reveals deep feelings and the impact of their friendship

Netizens react with mixed opinions to Jarvis' tearful revelation and the TikTok drama

Nigerian TikTok star Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has spoken emotionally about how her relationship with fellow creator Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, began.

In a heartfelt video, Jarvis broke down in tears as she recalled the early days of their connection, explaining that it started casually on TikTok without any expectations but grew into something meaningful over time.

Jarvis revealed that their bond was first built on fun interactions and lighthearted exchanges. She explained that she never thought it would develop into anything serious, but as they continued to engage, the friendship deepened.

According to her, shared energy and similar vibes made their connection stronger, turning what was once a distant friendship into a relationship that carried real emotions.

She disclosed that she was the one who suggested they become closer, saying Peller’s presence made her feel happy, relaxed, and even childlike despite her maturity.

Jarvis explained that in the beginning, she did not expect much from the interaction. She said she felt it might not lead anywhere, yet Peller’s ability to make her smile changed her perspective.

Through tears, she shared that his energy and vibe were what drew her in, and she wanted to continue building their friendship from that point.

Jarvis described how his playful energy brought her joy and reminded her of youthful innocence.

She admitted that she entered the relationship with pure intentions, but her emotions overwhelmed her as she recounted how things eventually fell apart.

Her words captured the depth of her feelings:

“In the beginning it was all fun, I didn’t really expect much because I felt like it’s not going to happen. But he just makes me smile and makes me be like a baby even though I am mature.

It was a distant friendship. It all started from TikTok. Actually I was the one that said let’s continue this stuff, let’s be more friends. I love your energy and vibe. So it all started from there.

As for me, I had a clean heart, but…"

Watch Jarvis' video below:

Netizens react to Jarvis' emotional revelation

Many TikTok users expressed mixed feelings about Jarvis' tearful confession.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mckayofficial7 said:

"She no dey see benefits again come dey use style lure the boy back, fear women, they're not after love but pocket, useless gender tueee."

@hesterpretty commented:

"This one no even get sense again na now he won talk the love the guy show her but wen they are together which everyone know she's praise peller like this all this thing na rubbish."

@Layile_ wrote:

"This is what a toxic relationship looks like. One minute you are f!ghting, the next minute after you split, you are missing each other."

@ViralWilly reacted:

"He nor go make you smile keh this stuff she never talk before ooo she go Dey form 1 or 2."

@ipooola opined:

"Two tox!c people, dem no fit move on. Dem dey use thier future play."

@Omekagu20 said:

"They are using this to now make money … This two have no content anymore if not this silly thing."

Jarvis shades Peller in TikTok video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis sparked controversy by releasing a TikTok video seemingly shading her ex-boyfriend Peller shortly after their breakup.

In the clip, Jarvis danced to a song with lyrics criticising Peller's character, stating "God give me client wey mumu like Peller," while making hand and prayer gestures implying acceptance of his foolishness.

The video drew mixed reactions online, with some netizens defending Jarvis by claiming Peller shaded her first, while others condemned her for escalating the public drama and mocking him.

