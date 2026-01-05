45-year-old Tiwa Savage was the life of the party at a recent event, showing off the energetic dance skills that have made her a global icon

While the crowd cheered, Jamil Balogun was spotted looking less than impressed as his mother performed a spirited "backside" dance move

Netizens have dubbed Jamil’s expression the "ultimate bombastic side eye," with many praising the young boy's relatable sense of "secondary embarrassment

A new video of Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil Balogun, has set social media buzzing.

The clip, which surfaced online from a recent public event, showed the 45-year-old singer arriving with her 10-year-old son.

While nothing seemed unusual at first, the atmosphere quickly shifted when Tiwa began dancing enthusiastically to the music.

Jamil was spotted looking less than impressed as Tiwa Savage performed a spirited "backside" dance move. Photos: Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral video, Tiwa Savage appeared relaxed and in high spirits as she showed off her well-known dance skills.

Dressed confidently and clearly enjoying the moment, the singer danced freely as cheers erupted from the crowd.

As the music intensified, the singer leaned fully into the performance, adding energetic waist and backside movements that excited the audience even more.

Several attendees could be heard screaming and hyping her on, clearly impressed by her confidence and stage presence.

However, while the crowd was entertained, one person was noticeably unimpressed.

Standing close by was Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil. The young boy’s repeated side-eye glances quickly became the focus of the clip.

With folded arms and expressive looks, Jamil appeared uncomfortable and visibly displeased as his mother continued dancing.

Legit.ng recalls that Tiwa Savage became a trending topic online following a recent concert she headlined.

In the clip, she was seen shedding uncontrollable tears while on stage, creating a tense but heartfelt atmosphere.

The singer burst into tears during her performance at the WeLoveYa Festival in Cotonou.

Watch the video here:

Netizens comment on Jamil's reaction to Tiwa's dance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@halaalofficial noted:

"Na that work the give am good life so make him chill werey boy"

@assol_baba wrote:

"Make the son accept her like that… Na wetin she do take they take care of him be that.."

@aphadels shared:

"She's disrespecting the young lad"

@bantee5642 shared:

"Some una mama do pass like this with nothing to show for it . Day play"

@coco_way150 commented:

"You never see anything you for no wear that shoe if your mama no shake am ooo"

@benz_drive23 reacted:

"Omo make the guy no go find person trouble, because e no go funny"

Tiwa Savage brought her son along to the viral event.

Source: Instagram

